Rockstar insider suggests GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced could release for PC next month

Rockstar Games surprised everyone last year by announcing GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced features for PC users. These features are the exclusive content on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X versions. While the developers didn’t give an exact release of the same for PC, it seems that users of the platform won’t have to wait long to access them.

On February 6, 2025, popular Rockstar insider Tez2 posted on X, suggesting a possible release date of the Expanded and Enhanced content for the PC version. According to them, players can expect it to launch on March 4, 2025.

Note: This article is based on speculation, so readers should take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.

GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced release date for PC possibly linked with GTA+

As can be seen above, Tez2 shared a possibility that the GTA 5 Online Expanded and Enhanced features could be released next month. According to them, the end date of the current GTA Plus benefits might be linked to it. Here’s what they stated:

“It might be Oscar Guzman Flies Again strand release date, or PC Gen9.”

The "PC Gen9" here refers to a version similar to the gen-9 consoles, aka the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. On the other hand, Oscar Guzman Flies Again is the leaked drip-feed content to be released as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC.

The Rockstar insider suggests that it could be the release of either one of these two. However, the PC’s expected Expanded and Enhanced update is the more probable possibility, as suggested by Tez2's follow-up post on X.

In this post, the insider gave a reference to 2024 when Rockstar Games released the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid content on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Expressing their confusion with the current Plus membership period ending on a Tuesday, Tez2 said:

“Not sure why it’s a Tuesday this time, unless it’s for PC Gen9.”

As mentioned earlier, fans are advised to take the report with a grain of salt. If Rockstar Games is going to launch the big PC update next month, the company can officially announce its release date soon.

