Beginner's guide to completing GTA Online's "Participate in a GTA race" daily objective

With a huge variety of missions that players can choose from in GTA Online, there’s always something to suit the needs of every player.

Some players may prefer GTA Online Heists, or to challenge others in Flag Wars. Perhaps a player's inner speed freak will come out and take to the streets in the newest vehicles to tear up the roads at one of the many races that can be found around Los Santos.

If burning some rubber on GTA Online sounds good to you, it’s worth checking out the latest daily objectives by bringing up the 'Interaction Menu', this helps find daily race objectives and other missions.

How to access the GTA Online daily objective race

It can be quite a lot of fun completing these daily objectives set for players. It helps keep players on their toes and stops the game from getting dull or boring.

To get to the race, you simply have to follow a few steps and you will be on the racetrack in no time. The eight simple steps are listed below for the player's assistance:

Go to the Pause Menu Select Online Select Jobs Select "Play Jobs" Select "Rockstar Created" Select "Races" Choose any one of the races, and then while in that Race Type settings area, select "GTA". You can now invite other players into the session and start the race.

Sometimes, it can be a long and irritating process waiting for other GTA Online players to join the lobby so you can get started. That is the reason why it is always good to have a reliable crew on call (or friends) just in case they are needed for one of these daily objectives like the races.

It is also to be noted that these daily objectives do change daily. There is a fair chance you may not get this objective right away since there will be new ones in GTA Online every day that you log in. Keep your eyes peeled on a regular basis.

Once you do find it and you're ready to race, you and your invited players will be dropped onto the track to battle it out for the first place. It's not just for the money, but also for the the pride of completing the GTA Online daily objective race challenge.

Also Read

Notification showing completion of the objective (Image via YouTube/GTAPresident)

Obviously, winning is sweet enough, but it also means that's one daily objective checked off your list. Players can feel free to complete the other objectives for the daily objectives bonus.

Edited by Atul S