15 best adventure games to get you ready for GTA 6

With GTA 6 on the horizon, many fans are looking for the best adventure games to try out before the ultimate showdown. There are a plethora of amazing video games under this category that will fulfill your desire to roam on a vast map while braving the many dangers that the world has to offer. On the other hand, certain titles manage to deliver an epic tale of action and adventure while limiting the exploration aspect.

Hence, it is natural to get confused when trying to narrow down the best adventure games to play before GTA 6 is out. Fortunately, there are a variety of options you can pick from. This article will list 15 of the best adventure titles to play before Rockstar Games rolls out the next installment in the GTA series.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

15 of the best adventure games that will set you up for GTA 6

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

RDR 2 is an amazing game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar Game's most highly acclaimed title. It is also one of the best adventure games with incredible graphics and mind-blowing features. The game's vast open world is always brimming with opportunities, making it an amazing adventure title for PC and consoles.

2) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best adventure games (Image via CD PROJEKT RED)

If you like magic, swords, and horses, then The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best adventure games to try before GTA 6 rolls out. Set in a fantasy world, the story revolves around Geralt of Rivia, a mutated being called Witcher. You will dive into excellent storytelling, amazing fight sequences, and numerous mysterious and politically charged situations.

3) Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is quite amazing (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 sent ripples across the gaming community with its incredible D&D-style storytelling and vast array of choices for players to pick from. It is one of the best adventure games that you can try before GTA 6 since it will take you on an action-packed and emotional rollercoaster ride. Fans of the genre are already calling it the best modern adventure video game.

4) Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

The Nathan Drake Collection is a splendid game (Image via PlayStation)

It'd be a sin to not include Nathan Drake and his adventures on the list. The Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection is one of the best adventure games for the PS4. The game is brimming with action, stealth, and superb storytelling, which makes it a certified banger.

5) Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an amazing adventure video game (Image via Ubisoft)

The Assassin's Creed series has come a long way since the first game and Valhalla is one of the best adventure games to try out before playing GTA 6. The game offers a massive map with numerous main and side missions. The character customization is awesome and the parkour feels smooth and streamlined.

6) Stray

Stray is a great game (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

If you want to go on an adventure but don't feel like committing violence to spending hours grinding, then Stray might be what you're looking for. The game allows you to play as a cat lost in a dystopian futur who needs to find their way back home. This is what makes Stray one of the best adventure games you should try before GTA 6.

7) Fallout 4

Fallout has an interesting post-apocalyptic setting (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

While you should try out the entire Fallout series before GTA 6, Fallout 4 is one of the best adventure games that is highly regarded in the community. The vast variety of options, character customization, and story branches keeps things interesting and fresh through multiple playthroughs.

8) Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World will keep you busy for a long time (Image via CAPCOM)

Monster Hunt World will quench your desire for action and adventure. You can roam through the vast land brimming with deadly beasts seeking out blood. Craft new weapons and unlock a variety of skills to become a proficient monster hunter. This is one of the best adventure games if you are looking to take on larger-than-life monsters.

9) Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy stays true to the franchise (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Hogwarts Legacy allows you to step into the shoes of a young wizard who has been chosen to attend the prestigious Academy of Magic. Considered one of the most fun adventure games for PC and consoles, Hogwart Legacy will keep you busy until GTA 6 rolls out. You can learn new magic spells as you train to defeat the dark forces in this action-packed video game.

10) Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice is tough but amazing (Image via Activision)

Sekiro might not offer a particularly large map, but the game is brimming with all sorts of action and adventure. This Game of the Year award recipient will likely pose a challenge for first-time Souls-like players, but it will definitely keep you busy as you hone your swordsmanship and defeat enemies ranging from mysterious ninjas to giant apes.

11) Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 is fun to play (Image via Deep Silver)

Dead Island 2 is one of the best adventure games packed with hilarious moments. As you unlock new skills, moving across the map becomes easier, with your character turning into a zombie-slaying machine. So wield your machete and hack down the undead in one of the best adventure video games before GTA 6 drops.

12) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a top-tier game (Image via Electronic Arts)

With Cal back in action, the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has turned into an adventure fest for fans of the series. With all new features and five lightsaber variants, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the best adventure games you can play before GTA 6. The Force is strong with this game, and you will feel it when exploring the map.

13) Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is fun to play (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Anyone looking for some over-the-top action before GTA 6 drops should try their hands at Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. The game is brimming with adventure as it makes you massacre Nazi occupiers and come face to face with Hitler on Venus. So if this is your cup of tea, then Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus could be one of the best adventure video games you've played.

14) Skyrim

Skyrim is an incredible game (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Skyrim and action-adventure go hand in hand. Even so many years after the game was released, it has managed to remain one of the best adventure games you can play. Packed with an engaging narrative and choices that matter, Skyrim takes you on an ethereal journey as you learn new skills and decide the fate of the world. Hopefully, the GTA 6 second trailer reveals a similar role for the protagonist of the upcoming Rockstar title.

15) God of War

God of War is packed with action (Image via PlayStation PC LLC)

There is no better game than God of War to end this list on. It is one of the best adventure games you can try before GTA 6 rolls out. You take the role of Kratos, the God of War, who's on a journey with his son. During your travels, you will come across gods and their minions as you slay your way to your destination. It is the perfect title to spend some time on before GTA 6 drops.

FAQ about GTA 6

When is GTA 6 releasing?

GTA 6 is set to release for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. Rockstar Games has yet to confirm a specific release date for the game.

