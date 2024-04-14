3 best Fallout games to try before GTA 6

The Fallout games are some of the most iconic titles that have set new benchmarks for RPGs. With GTA 6 on the horizon, now is the perfect time to check out some of the best games in the Fallout series that have left a lasting impact on the gaming community. However, for someone unaware of the series, it can be tricky to decide which games to pick out of the lot.

This is mainly because there are several titles in the series and almost all of them are great. Thus, picking one could be difficult even for Fallout veterans. However, there are staple titles in the series that offer the best of what these games stand for.

This article lists three of the best Fallout games that you should try before Rockstar Games rolls out GTA 6.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The games are not presented in a ranked list.

New Vegas and 2 of the other best Fallout games that you should try before GTA 6

1) Fallout 3

Fallout 3 played a major role in shaping the whole series as it opened the game's world to more exciting adventures. With it, Bethesda put much more effort into building the lore and further expanding the map. The title also marked the series entering the 3-D era as the developers began working to improve almost everything the title had to offer.

Even though the game rolled out in 2008, it still feels great to explore all the skills and features that the studio added. The post-apocalyptic Washington DC is fun to explore and check out the different factions and their political views. These are some of the reasons why this title is one of the best Fallout games that you should try before GTA 6 arrives.

While the game might feel slightly old, the storyline and other gameplay mechanics are what make Fallout 3 so iconic and playable even after so many years.

2) Fallout 4

Released in 2015, Fallout 4 is one of the best games in the series. This is because it has updated graphics and Bethesda put a lot of work into the gameplay mechanics and features. These make the game way more entertaining than the previous entries. The ability to build your settlement and go out on side quests keeps players busy for a long time.

While the game does lack the Karma system and the plot feels slightly forced, the game, overall, is very enjoyable. The amount of freedom and customization options that Fallout 4 offers is unparalleled. On top of that, it has some of the best combat in any of the Fallout games, which is another reason why it is so popular within the community.

Fallout 4 is easily one of the best Fallout games that you can play to enter the series and further get involved with other titles.

3) Fallout New Vegas

Fallout New Vegas is one of the best RPGs you can play before GTA 6 rolls out. This is not an exaggeration since the game has almost everything that a great role-playing title needs, ranging from the ability to craft your own story to the gravity of your actions, as each choice has a consequence.

This is what makes New Vegas one of the best Fallout games in the series. Players are in control of what is happening and what they wish to do. The ability to get involved in politics or simply stay outside while continuing missions increases the game's replayability.

The amount of control Fall New Vegas offers makes it slightly overwhelming for newcomers but they will soon get used to it. The game has some amazing features that fans would love to see in GTA 6 as well.

