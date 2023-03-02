Best Agency locations to buy in GTA Online this week (March 2-8, 2023)

More weekly content has been added to GTA Online. Players have access to various vehicles at discounted rates and special cars showcased in established showrooms. Part of the weekly update is the amazing offers on Agencies and their renovations as well.

Agencies are business properties in GTA Online that were introduced with The Contract DLC. They allow players to access new missions and contracts involving Dr. Dre, Lamar Davis, and DJ Pooh. They can be bought from the Dynasty 8 Executive website.

There are a total of four Agencies on the map, with distinct price ranges, locations, and ambience. Every property comes with upgrades that can be purchased:

Art

Wallpaper

Highlight

Armory

Accommodation

Vehicle Workshop

This week, starting March 2, 2023, a 40% discount will be available on all property upgrades except Accommodation and Vehicle Workshop.

The Agency at Hawick and 3 more locations to buy in GTA Online

4) Vespucci Canals

The Vespucci Canals Agency is located in Vespucci Canals, West Los Santos. The location is inspired by the famous canals at the real-life Venice Beach. This agency has a beautiful waterfront view and is located near the beach and nightclubs.

One of the best features about this property is that it has rear access to a canal, which can be used for escape situations. It can be purchased at a price of $2,145,000.

Legitimate players have appreciated the property's unique spot on the map and how the sun shines down through the building's windows and creates a beautiful sight for them to enjoy.

3) Rockford Hills

The Agency at Rockford Hills is a fairly located business property based near Marathon Avenue and Movie Star Way in Rockford Hills. It is the second-most costliest property in the game at a purchase price of $2,415,000.

What attracts players to buy this Agency property is its closeness to high-end stores and esteemed restaurants. They can find celebrities living around the area, which makes this location worthy of investment.

It is based on the real-life lavish and wealthy Beverly Hills area in California.

2) Little Seoul

Located in Little Seoul, West Los Santos, it is the most centralized agency location in GTA Online. The property can be bought for a moderate price of $2,010,000.

It has proximity to noisy areas, traffic, and gang-related activities that could make the gameplay experience realistic for players.

Little Seoul is based on the real-life Koreatown District in Los Angeles, California.

1) Hawick

It is the most desirable Agency property in GTA Online. With the highest cost price of $2,830,000, the Hawick Agency has a well-placed and accessible location near the popular Galileo House and Queefstat.

It has easy access through the front and a very spacious parking lot. When fully upgraded, this building becomes a super hub for Agency-related activities and operations.

By looking at the visual appearance and feel of the location, it can be assumed that Hawick is based on the real-life Melrose District in Los Angeles, California.

All the properties mentioned are worthy of players' money. Since all of them are closely connected to Los Santos' major landmarks, they are all desirable. With upgrades at a 40% discount this week, players can enhance their buildings with blazing wallpapers and art, highlights in the interior, and an armory.

Famous content creators like TGG advise gamers to focus on upgrading the interior as well as the vehicle workshop in their chosen Agency property. This should be very helpful for them during missions and jobs.

GTA Online players should take advantage of the amazing discounts on upgrades and renovations before the offers run out on March 8.

