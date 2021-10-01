Best examples of free cars that players can get in GTA Online

GTA Online has free cars for its players and fans everywhere. There is even the added chance of winning a different free car on the podium at the Casino every week.

GTA Online has been very good to its players and has given away lots of free items over the years. From clothes to vehicles, Rockstar Games is very kind when it comes to giving back to the community.

A favorite free item that users are always happy to see is the new cars that Rockstar offers. So, if they were wondering whether or not they could go into GTA Online and find some free rides, they are in luck, as they certainly can.

Finding the first free car in GTA Online

GTA Online gamers will need to sign in to the Social Club on the Rockstar website, if not already done, as a way to get this first free car.

The ride that all players can immediately get for free is the Annis Elegy RH8. It is as simple as linking their Social Club accounts to GTA Online, which can be done in under a minute on a home computer.

The Annis Elegy RH8 is fantastic for a free car because of its superb handling and ability to quickly navigate corners, making it a brilliant escape vehicle.

However, it is only the second-best example of a free car in GTA Online.

Finding the best free car in GTA Online

Several vehicles are only "free", depending on whether users previously owned a copy of the game on PS3/Xbox 360 and have since upgraded to PS4 or the upgraded versions of GTA 5.

Duke O'Death is the best example.

The Duke O'Death was given to GTA Online gamers who previously owned and played the original versions of GTA 5.

This impressive, fully armored speed-freak is a must-own in GTA Online. Hopefully, players have been with GTA long enough to get this vehicle for free.

Other "free" cars in GTA Online

Many other "free" rides in the game are only available as part of upgrade packs that users can find online.

If gamers decide to add on any updates or upgrades, such as the Cunning Stunts update or the Criminal Enterprise Pack, they will have access to many more free automobiles.

