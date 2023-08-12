5 of the best GTA 4 mods to explore in 2023, ranked

Grand Theft Auto IV is often cited as a masterpiece and the pinnacle of the Grand Theft Auto series, but even this game could use some GTA 4 mods to make everything better. This article will include five excellent modifications that all improve the base game in some capacity. As an honorable mention, the downgrader tool is a must-have since many mods only work on older patches.

Every modification listed below does work in 2023, provided you have already downgraded the game to an earlier build. These GTA 4 mods are ranked based on how useful they might be to the average player in adding new content.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Top five best GTA 4 mods to use in 2023

5) Realistic Fuel

An example of Niko Bellic refueling his car (Image via GTA Gaming)

Some GTA 4 mods seek to add realism to the most realistic game in the Grand Theft Auto series. This modification essentially adds fuel for all vehicles. If you run out, go to a gas station and spend some money to refuel.

One neat little thing about this modification is that it gives players extra use for their in-game money. Players are also encouraged to be thoughtful about their driving routes.

4) First Person Mod 1.22

An example of a first-person POV modification (Image via GTA Inside)

Stranger than the rumors of GTA 6 facial recognition is that the Grand Theft Auto series didn't have first-person POV until Grand Theft Auto V's Enhanced Edition. That means anybody seeking first-person POV in Grand Theft Auto IV cannot do so without a GTA 4 mod. A few options are available, yet the one by Razor Vermillion on GTA Inside is notable to highlight here.

As one can guess, this modification allows you to experience the game through Niko Bellic's eyes. It's as basic as it sounds in a good way. One may wish to use a graphics mod to ensure that everything looks better, which ties to the next entry on this list.

3) iCEnhancer 3.0 Natural

There are several good graphical mods for GTA 4, but iCEnhancer 3.0 Natural is arguably the best since it makes the base game look clearer. This modification makes the colors more realistic than the faded yellowish hue previously used to cover the whole game.

The above video does a great job demonstrating how much better 4iCEnhancer 3.0 Natural makes this classic title look. If you only wanted a minor change in how you play this game, consider getting iCEnhancer 3.0 Natural alongside some texture upgrades like 4K2K Allagga Graphics.

2) IV Side Activities

This is one of many fun little side activities you could do with this modification (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some GTA 4 mods introduce plenty of bonus content to keep you entertained after you beat the main storyline. IV Side Activities include the following:

Stunt Show

Derby

Car Thefts

Races

High Jump

Stone-Skipping

Insurance Fraud

Pursuit

Drift

Bowling (much more considerable variation than the usual version)

Lowrider

Classic Races

Bomb Run

Survival

Offroad

Map Guesser

Time Trial

Speedtrap

That's a lot of extra content! For example, Insurance Fraud is based on the Saints Row minigame, where you try to harm yourself by throwing Niko Bellic at other objects. All this extra stuff from IV Side Activities can entertain you for several minutes to a few hours, depending on your enjoyment of these tasks.

1) Zolika1351's Trainer

GTA 4 mod menus exist, with Zolika1351's Trainer being a good one to consider using. You can do anything with it, such as:

Teleport anywhere

Spawn anything

Pick several vehicle-related options

Change current weapon settings

Modify your clothes

Alter the present time and weather

Anybody using Zolika1351's Trainer should know that this GTA 4 mod menu is perfect for controlling many little things. Some would usually be too minor for individual modifications to focus on (like the aforementioned weather control).

