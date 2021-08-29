Best GTA 5 graphics settings for PC (August 2021)

GTA 5 was one of the most graphically demanding games when it came out in 2013. Even today, many players struggle to run it over 30 FPS. With certain tweaks in the settings, it can run smoothly on most modern machines.

GTA 5 is one of the most visually appealing games ever made by Rockstar. It can boast the rare distinction of having aged quite well in terms of graphics. With some of the graphics mods put up by the modding community, it can keep up to modern AAA titles.

However, not many people can afford powerful enough systems that can support these mods. Especially in today's market, where graphics cards have become ridiculously overpriced, most PC gamers are running on iGPUs. Thus, it becomes important for these players to optimize their graphics settings.

GTA 5: Best graphics settings for maximizing performance in August 2021

Benchmark Test

The best way to find out what settings one should have for their game is to run the in-game benchmark test. GTA 5's benchmark test is quite sophisticated, and it tests every aspect of the game. The highs and lows are properly adjusted to provide an ideal setting for the player.

In the above video, for example, the benchmark test has been done on a fairly decent gaming setup. However, in the current market, it is hard to get a GTX 1660 graphics card. The prices are hugely inflated even now, and the stocks are low. Laptop gamers are unluckier, as mid-range graphics cards options are almost being discontinued.

GTA 5 can still run (with the highest settings) on weaker but more easily available cards like the GTX 1650. Hence, it is not that hard to set up the game for entry-level PCs.

Compromising quality over performance

When players look up the best graphics settings for GTA 5 on the internet, it usually means they're willing to sacrifice quality. Nothing is more important than a consistent and tolerable framerate. Everybody wants to play a game in the highest possible settings, but it isn't always possible.

Players looking to increase their FPS should start with taking a look at their available memory. A tiny portion of the VRAM is used by the PC for other functions. Players should have some wiggle room with the remainder of the RAM so that their CPUs aren't overworked.

Shadows and Draw Distance should be the first things that players should look to tweak. Resolution should usually be fixed according to the monitor's resolution. Dropping below the screen resolution should only be done if it provides an increase in FPS.

