Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online is a game where players have a lot of freedom. They can deeply customize their avatars and choose unique playing styles. A large chunk of its global player base identifies as a Tryhard, which describes its intense and dedicated playing style. However, one must drape themselves in suitable apparel to fit this role perfectly.
Tryhard outfits usually involve military and tactical gear that can be purchased from the many in-game clothing stores like Suburban. That said, here is a list of the 10 best GTA 5 Tryhard outfits after The Last Dose update.
10 best Tryhard outfits that GTA 5 players can put together after The Last Dose update
1) Black and Blue
The Black and Blue outfit differs slightly from regular tryhard ensembles as it embraces a neon color scheme instead of camo patterns. It is primarily black, paired with bright neon blue armor and accessories.
- Pants - Black Joggers
- Shoes - Black and Blue Light Ups
- Gloves - Black Tact Gloves
- Glasses - Dusk Urban Ski
- Helmets - Aqua Camo Quad Lens
- Utility Tops - Black Battle Vest
- Utility Vests - Strapz Blue and Gray Vest
2) Red Joggers
The Red Joggers tryhard outfit also steps away from usual tryhard outfit norms and sports a bold red color scheme.
- Pants - RedJoggers
- Shoes - White Plain Hi Tops
- Helmets - Black and Red Dual Lens
- Vest Shirt - Dark Salmon Shirt
- Vests - Burgundy Vest
- Mask - Worn Red Leather Half Face
3) All-out Red
This GTA Online attire is also comprised of red clothing items primarily and looks quite intimidating.
- Pants - RedJoggers
- Shoes - Black and Red Light Ups
- Denim Jackets - Red Blagueurs Denim
- Chains - Silver Bar Pendant
- Gloves - Black Woolen Gloves
- Crime Mask - Red Bigness T-shirt
4) Casual Purple
As the name suggests, this ensemble is quite casual yet abides by most of the tryhard norms.
- Utility Vests - Purple Strapz vest
- Pants - White Leather Stitch Pants
- Shoes - Magenta Low Canvas
- Glasses - White Tactical Glasses
- Helmets - Zebra Quad Lens
5) All Black
This attire features only black clothing items provided by Rockstar Games. The hoodie is available at the LS Car Meet and the rest at Suburban.
- Designer Hoodies - Never Barcode Print Hoodie
- Jeans - Midnight Camo Fitted
- Sports Shoes - Black Kicks
- Helmet - Black Bulletproof
- Gloves - Black Armored
6) Black Tactical
This is one of the best tryhard outfits for stealth-based missions in GTA Online, and it looks absolutely menacing.
- Utility Vest - Stealth Utility Vest
- Utility Tops - Black Battle Vest
- Jeans - Midnight Camo Fitted
- Shoes - All Black Skate Shoes
- Gloves - Black Armored
- Helmet - Black Quad Lens
- Mask - Black Dome Filter
7) Tan Jogger
The Tan Jogger Tryhard outfit in GTA Online boasts a pale color scheme that will blend easily in an arid biome.
- Sweater - Beige Turtleneck
- Pants - Tan Joggers
- Necklace - Pearl Bead Necklace
- Gloves - White Cotton Gloves
- Shoes - All White Sport Shoes
- Helmet - Tan Bulletproof
8) Tan Jogger Alternative
An alternative to the previous entry on this list that gives it a more casual yet adventurous vibe.
- Pants - Tan Joggers
- Sweaters - Tan Combat Sweater
- Scarf - White Scarf
- Gloves - White Cotton Gloves
- Shoes - All White Sport Shoes
- Helmet - Tan Bullet Proof Helmet
9) Black and Lime
This tryhard outfit in GTA Online looks quite similar to the Black and Blue outfit. However, the blue accents have been replaced by lime in this case.
- Sports Top - Lemon Sports Track Top
- Utility Vest - Black and Lime Strapz Vest
- Chinos - Black Straight Chinos
- Shoes - Yellow Accent Sports Shoes
- Gloves - Refuse Collector
- Glasses - Yellow Urban Ski
- Helmet - Black Bulletproof
10) Black Trench Coat
The last item on the list is a sleek-looking tryhard outfit featuring a black trench coat, which is rare in GTA Online.
- Overcoats - Black Trench Coat
- Jeans - Black Turnups
- Shoes - Checked Skate Shoes
- Gloves - Black Armored
- Helmet - Black Bulletproof
- Mask - Black T-shirt Mask
