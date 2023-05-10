Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online is a game where players have a lot of freedom. They can deeply customize their avatars and choose unique playing styles. A large chunk of its global player base identifies as a Tryhard, which describes its intense and dedicated playing style. However, one must drape themselves in suitable apparel to fit this role perfectly.

Tryhard outfits usually involve military and tactical gear that can be purchased from the many in-game clothing stores like Suburban. That said, here is a list of the 10 best GTA 5 Tryhard outfits after The Last Dose update.

10 best Tryhard outfits that GTA 5 players can put together after The Last Dose update

1) Black and Blue

Black and Blue outfit (Image via YouTube/TJRH)

The Black and Blue outfit differs slightly from regular tryhard ensembles as it embraces a neon color scheme instead of camo patterns. It is primarily black, paired with bright neon blue armor and accessories.

Pants - Black Joggers

- Black Joggers Shoes - Black and Blue Light Ups

- Black and Blue Light Ups Gloves - Black Tact Gloves

- Black Tact Gloves Glasses - Dusk Urban Ski

- Dusk Urban Ski Helmets - Aqua Camo Quad Lens

- Aqua Camo Quad Lens Utility Tops - Black Battle Vest

- Black Battle Vest Utility Vests - Strapz Blue and Gray Vest

2) Red Joggers

Red Joggers (Image via YouTube/TJRH)

The Red Joggers tryhard outfit also steps away from usual tryhard outfit norms and sports a bold red color scheme.

Pants - RedJoggers

- RedJoggers Shoes - White Plain Hi Tops

- White Plain Hi Tops Helmets - Black and Red Dual Lens

- Black and Red Dual Lens Vest Shirt - Dark Salmon Shirt

- Dark Salmon Shirt Vests - Burgundy Vest

- Burgundy Vest Mask - Worn Red Leather Half Face

3) All-out Red

All-out Red (Image via YouTube/TJRH)

This GTA Online attire is also comprised of red clothing items primarily and looks quite intimidating.

Pants - RedJoggers

- RedJoggers Shoes - Black and Red Light Ups

- Black and Red Light Ups Denim Jackets - Red Blagueurs Denim

- Red Blagueurs Denim Chains - Silver Bar Pendant

- Silver Bar Pendant Gloves - Black Woolen Gloves

- Black Woolen Gloves Crime Mask - Red Bigness T-shirt

4) Casual Purple

Casual Purple (Image via YouTube/xprovenom)

As the name suggests, this ensemble is quite casual yet abides by most of the tryhard norms.

Utility Vests - Purple Strapz vest

- Purple Strapz vest Pants - White Leather Stitch Pants

- White Leather Stitch Pants Shoes - Magenta Low Canvas

- Magenta Low Canvas Glasses - White Tactical Glasses

- White Tactical Glasses Helmets - Zebra Quad Lens

5) All Black

All Black (Image via YouTube/xprovenom)

This attire features only black clothing items provided by Rockstar Games. The hoodie is available at the LS Car Meet and the rest at Suburban.

Designer Hoodies - Never Barcode Print Hoodie

- Never Barcode Print Hoodie Jeans - Midnight Camo Fitted

- Midnight Camo Fitted Sports Shoes - Black Kicks

- Black Kicks Helmet - Black Bulletproof

- Black Bulletproof Gloves - Black Armored

6) Black Tactical

Black Tactical (Image via YouTube/xprovenom)

This is one of the best tryhard outfits for stealth-based missions in GTA Online, and it looks absolutely menacing.

Utility Vest - Stealth Utility Vest

- Stealth Utility Vest Utility Tops - Black Battle Vest

- Black Battle Vest Jeans - Midnight Camo Fitted

- Midnight Camo Fitted Shoes - All Black Skate Shoes

- All Black Skate Shoes Gloves - Black Armored

- Black Armored Helmet - Black Quad Lens

- Black Quad Lens Mask - Black Dome Filter

7) Tan Jogger

Tan Jogger (Image via YouTube/Estractz)

The Tan Jogger Tryhard outfit in GTA Online boasts a pale color scheme that will blend easily in an arid biome.

Sweater - Beige Turtleneck

- Beige Turtleneck Pants - Tan Joggers

- Tan Joggers Necklace - Pearl Bead Necklace

- Pearl Bead Necklace Gloves - White Cotton Gloves

- White Cotton Gloves Shoes - All White Sport Shoes

- All White Sport Shoes Helmet - Tan Bulletproof

8) Tan Jogger Alternative

The Tan Jogger Alternative (Image via YouTube/Estractz)

An alternative to the previous entry on this list that gives it a more casual yet adventurous vibe.

Pants - Tan Joggers

- Tan Joggers Sweaters - Tan Combat Sweater

- Tan Combat Sweater Scarf - White Scarf

- White Scarf Gloves - White Cotton Gloves

- White Cotton Gloves Shoes - All White Sport Shoes

- All White Sport Shoes Helmet - Tan Bullet Proof Helmet

9) Black and Lime

Black and Lime (Image via YouTube/xprovenom)

This tryhard outfit in GTA Online looks quite similar to the Black and Blue outfit. However, the blue accents have been replaced by lime in this case.

Sports Top - Lemon Sports Track Top

- Lemon Sports Track Top Utility Vest - Black and Lime Strapz Vest

- Black and Lime Strapz Vest Chinos - Black Straight Chinos

- Black Straight Chinos Shoes - Yellow Accent Sports Shoes

- Yellow Accent Sports Shoes Gloves - Refuse Collector

- Refuse Collector Glasses - Yellow Urban Ski

- Yellow Urban Ski Helmet - Black Bulletproof

10) Black Trench Coat

Black Trench Coat (Image via YouTube/xprovenom)

The last item on the list is a sleek-looking tryhard outfit featuring a black trench coat, which is rare in GTA Online.

Overcoats - Black Trench Coat

- Black Trench Coat Jeans - Black Turnups

- Black Turnups Shoes - Checked Skate Shoes

- Checked Skate Shoes Gloves - Black Armored

- Black Armored Helmet - Black Bulletproof

- Black Bulletproof Mask - Black T-shirt Mask

