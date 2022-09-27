Should GTA Online players get LS Car Meet membership?

There is a lot you can do with LS Car Meet membership in GTA Online. With so many business ventures, players might not have time for everything. You are very likely to focus on specific parts of the game.

Of course, if you consider yourself a car enthusiast, the LS Car Meet is the perfect location to express yourself. It's marked on the map so you can find it easily.

The LS Car Meet was first introduced to GTA Online back in the Los Santos Tuners update. While visiting the car meet is completely optional, it wouldn't hurt to set up a waypoint there. There are several features that may interest you. All it takes is a $50,000 membership fee, which only needs to be paid once.

Become a member at the LS Car Meet in GTA Online

Players can level up their reputation to earn unique prizes

Car Reputation is exclusive to the LS Car Meet. If you participate in races or just hang out in the parking lot, you will gain extra levels in GTA Online. Car Reputation helps you unlock rare clothing items. Better yet, you can also get trade prices for select tuner vehicles, along with custom modifications.

You will also progressively earn some extra cash for leveling up:

Levels 1-100 : $1,000

: $1,000 Levels 101-200 : $10,000

: $10,000 Levels 201-250 : $25,000

: $25,000 Levels 251-999 : $25,000

: $25,000 Level 1000: $1,000,000

Keep in mind that unlockables will stop after Level 250. The rest of the rewards will simply be monetary in GTA Online. Either way, you can always earn points just by doing LS Car Meet activities.

You also gain access to racing events here

The LS Car Meet is a great place to check out the test track. Every week or so, GTA Online rotates a lineup of select vehicles for you to give a test run. You can also use your personal vehicle to get a good feel.

GTA Online also gives you the chance to race other players in a series of challenges. Whether you set the best times or scramble for checkpoints, you will put your driving skills to the test.

Above all else, you can check out Hao's Special Works

You can get the best upgrades for their vehicles at Hao's Special Works. However, it's only available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It's quite expensive, but you will be rewarded with some of the fastest vehicles in the entire game. Hao will fully realize the potential of several cars.

$50,000 is nothing in the grand scheme

There are so many ways to make easy money in this game. Whether it's Amazon Prime rewards or completing a weekly objective, you can easily rake in hundreds of thousands of dollars. $50,000 is barely pocket change for the current GTA Online economy. You can definitely pay the membership fees.

Even if you rarely visit the LS Car Meet, you can always show up for weekly events. For instance, sometimes Rockstar may offer triple bonuses on tuner activities, depending on the week. You should always check out Newswire every Thursday, since the game resets by then.

Overall, the LS Car Meet has very affordable membership fees. Even beginners can get enough money for it.

