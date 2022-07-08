Best location for an Arcade in GTA Online

Since its debut in 2019 with the Diamond Casino update, arcades have grown to be one of GTA Online's most popular businesses. They provide GTA Online players with a variety of opportunities to make money, play games, and improve their income stream.

As a result, it has also developed into one of the most lucrative businesses in the game, providing players with a reliable source of passive income. Additionally, it is quite beginner-friendly, so new gamers shouldn't have too many issues operating this business.

However, given that the first and possibly the most crucial step is launching a company, many new players may be confused about which arcade they should purchase. Therefore, this article will recommend the best arcade for players to purchase in the game.

Videogeddon is the best arcade location in GTA Online

Arguably, Videogeddon, which is situated at 744 Popular Street in La Mesa, is the ideal location in the game for the arcade. The location is also close to a nightclub and a warehouse, making it simple for players to move between their businesses in the game.

A back access to the Los Santos Rivers, which also aids in spawning a personal aircraft for convenient entry and exit for players that possess a large aircraft, is another positive aspect of Videogeddon.

Due to its ideal location for traveling to the casino and planning the heist, this arcade is the finest one to use for the Diamond Heist Casino. Additionally, Videogeddon is a vintage arcade that has been in several earlier GTA games, and many old GTA players will find it nostalgic. Players can purchase this arcade for $1,875,000.

How to buy Videogeddon in GTA Online

Lester Crest introduces the protagonist to arcades when they first meet at Mirror Park. To enter the arcades, players must watch this cutscene. After that, players should visit foreclosures.maze-bank.com.

Players can acquire arcades from more than six different sites, thanks to Maze Bank's foreclosures. From there, players just need to choose Videogeddon. Players will also receive a free T-shirt featuring the arcade's logo after making a purchase.

How to run the arcade

To utilize the arcade, players must collect equipment. GTA Online players can do this by going to a rather random location, such as the GoPostal Building, Post OP Depository, or The Secure Unit.

Players can visit the Arcade after gathering all of the equipment, but it will not be fully functional. Therefore, they must complete the Setup: Casino Scoping objective. Once this objective is completed, the Arcade will be ready for use. When they get there, they will discover that the staff has been murdered and that the necessary equipment is nowhere to be found.

Lester eventually begins tracking down the equipment, and once he does, the player can retrieve it by finding a flatbed, murdering the driver, and returning the truck to the company. However, players must be cautious since enemies will try to eliminate them.

Any acquired arcade cabinets and selected layouts, as well as any optional heist tools and storage, will still be transferred to the new site if the player wishes to move arcades later on in the game.

