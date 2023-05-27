5 best mods for GTA RP in 2023, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 RP is one of the most popular activities among the game's player base in 2023. RP, which stands for Role Play, is a modded multiplayer mode that allows the community to engage in custom storylines. It is pretty different from the game's official online mode, as players here are expected to respond and act as the in-game characters they create for themselves.

Since players need to live the life of a made-up personality, various mods are available that further enhance the experience of this alternative multiplayer. However, they must ensure these conform to the rules and regulations of their RP server. Here is a list of the five best GTA RP mods in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Farming Life Project and four other best GTA RP mods in 2023, ranked

5) Iron Man mod

Some GTA 5 RP servers, like Mafia City RP, allow players to role-play as regular working-class citizens or criminals. Those who choose the former can join the server's police force to maintain law and order.

However, the Iron Man mod can take this up a notch. This mod gives users Iron Man's MK 85 suit from the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame and lends them the character's superpowers. Players can take flight at will, shoot destructive energy beams, and use their newly attained super-strength to reinforce their RP server's police unit.

4) Homelander mod

Homelander is a character from the Amazon Prime show, The Boys, who is an evil iteration of Superman. He possesses all the superpowers of the famous demigod. However, he does not carry the best of intentions. Homelander's chaos in the show can be brought to the game through this interesting superhero mod for GTA 5 RP in 2023.

Once installed, the player's character model gets replaced with Homelander and is equipped with the ability to fly, super-strength, and unlimited bullet immunity. While this mod can create exciting situations in an RP server, consult with the moderators beforehand to know if it complies with the server's gameplay rules.

3) Farming Life project

When players join a GTA 5 RP server, they must take up an in-game job for their characters. This can range from a variety of options. However, the Farming Life Project mod introduces highly interactive gameplay features, allowing players to role-play as farmers.

Farming Life Project lets players take control of their own farm at Grapeseed in Blaine County, plow fields, and harvest crops via a mini-game. It was first introduced on September 30, 2018; the creator plans to increase farming tools and add the ability to buy animals.

2) LS Life mod

Mcal19909 designs the LS Life mod, allowing players to role-play as drug dealers in RP servers. It is an excellent mod for those who wish to enact the role of a criminal as it lets them sell drugs like GTA Online Street Dealers, hire workers and even take on rivals.

When carrying drugs, players will be equipped with a bag that hampers the ability to run as it gets heavy. This is just one of the many examples that show the creator's attention to detail. While regular RP servers jobs are not bad, this mod adds new mechanics which refresh the entire experience.

1) Gang and Turf Mod

One of the most exciting features of GTA San Andreas was the gang territory system. Players could take over or lose territory in Los Santos based on the outcome of a gang war. The Gang and Turf Mod brings that mechanic to GTA 5 RP. Once installed, players can battle with rival NPC gangs and expand their territory.

The more land one owns, the more money they make. It has received several updates since its release in 2016, which have enhanced the overall RP gameplay. Additionally, it is also available in the game's story mode.

