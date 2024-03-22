5 best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online in 2024

The best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online share some desirable qualities: unique features, the ability to survive in PvP encounters, and, of course, their cost price. Weaponized vehicles are almost a necessity in the game, whether you're playing missions, doing some errands for one of your businesses, or just keeping yourself protected from griefers.

With that in mind, we've compiled a small list of the best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online that you can buy in 2024. This list will consider the currently ongoing discounts and the overall uniqueness of some vehicles rather than just choosing the best PvP vehicles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

5 best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online that you should buy right now

1) B-11 Strikeforce

The Strikeforce is among the best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online and is one of the best aircraft you can buy. As it's based on the iconic A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog," the devastating firepower of this fighter is perfectly complimented by its intimidating looks. The Strikeforce comes with an autocannon inspired by the GAU-8 Avenger on the Warthog.

Additionally, it has two rocket pods and six separate missiles. The Strikeforce also doesn't disappoint in defense, as it can survive up to five homing missiles, making it one of the toughest aircraft in GTA Online. There's a 40% discount on this aircraft with the latest GTA online weekly update (March 21-27, 2024), which brings its price down to $2,280,000.

2) HVY Nightshark

The Nightshark is often regarded as one of the best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online, and for a good reason. It's a great choice for beginners, as the heavy armor helps you pull off several PvE missions with ease. One major advantage it has over the Armored Kuruma is that it comes equipped with four front-mounted machine guns.

The Nightshark is surprisingly fast and agile for a heavily armored and weaponized vehicle, and it's also great at off-roading. If you want the Nightshark in GTA Online this week, try your luck at the Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel, as it's the current Podium Vehicle there.

3) HVY APC Tank

Rockstar brought back the APC in GTA Online after introducing it in The Ballad of Gay Tony. San Andreas also had a similar vehicle called the S.W.A.T. What makes it one of the best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online is its unique amphibian capabilities and sheer destructive firepower.

The APC can float on waterbodies, which allows for quick getaways. It also comes with two main turret options: a regular cannon similar to the one on the Rhino and a SAM Battery that can fire a barrage of rockets but has limited ammo. The only downside is that you at least need a two-man crew to use this vehicle efficiently, as the main cannon is operated by the front passenger.

Rear passengers can use machine gun turrets, whereas drivers can only drop proximity mines. The GTA Online discounts this week brought its price down by 40% to $1,395,000.

4) HVY Chernobog

The Chernobog is another one of the best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online simply due to its uniqueness; there's no other vehicle like it. It's the only artillery truck in the game, and it can fire five highly accurate missiles. Its maximum range is the furthest of any in-game missile launcher, and the lock-on range of the missiles is excessively high.

Just like the APC, the Chernobog also requires two people to use the missile barrage system, as the passenger operates the missiles. If you want this unique military vehicle for yourself, it's on sale at a 40% discount this week, just like most other vehicles on this list. This means that you only need to pay $1,987,000.

5) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

The Patriot Mil-Spec is the closest thing to a Humvee you can get in Grand Theft Auto Online, as it is based on its civilian variant, the Hummer H1. However, with enough modifications, you can make it look like a military Humvee. Although it lacks a turret, it has the next best thing — front-mounted machine guns.

It also comes with slick mines, but the best thing is the ability to install Imani Tech upgrades like the Missile Lock-on Jammer. This alone makes it one of the best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online. Right now, there's a 30% discount on the Patriot Mil-Spec, which brings its price down to $1,197,000.

