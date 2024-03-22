Free Obey 8F Drafter car is now claimable in GTA Online after the latest update

The GTA Online update released on March 21, 2024, allows players to claim their free Obey 8F Drafter sports. Between now and April 3, 2024, 11:59 ET, eligible gamers can redeem their free vehicle from the in-game Legendary Motorsport website. The 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe-inspired coupe normally costs around $718,000, making this offer a must-redeemable for every eligible player.

Here's everything you need to know before redeeming the free Obey 8F Drafter sports car in GTA Online.

GTA Online update gives free Obey 8F Drafter car: How to know if you’re eligible?

The Obey 8F Drafter is free for all eligible players who previously participated in the Grand Theft Auto Online Vehicle Offer by Rockstar Games. On March 8, 2024, the developers started the offer, which one had to enter via the official Rockstar Games website before March 18, 2024, 11:59 pm ET.

If you have previously enrolled in the offer successfully, follow the below-mentioned steps to claim the free Obey 8F Drafter car after the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Open the internet via the in-game smartphone or laptop Select the Legendary Motorsport website Choose 2 Door category Scroll and find Obey 8F Drafter listed there for free Order it in your preferred color

Make sure to claim the vehicle by April 3, 2024, 11:59 pm ET, as the offer will expire afterward.

Obey 8F Drafter in GTA Online: Visual design and performance

The GTA Online’s Obey 8F Drafter sports car was added in 2019 with the famous Diamond Casino & Resort update. Apart from the Audi RS5 Coupe 2018, the automobile has seemingly taken design cues from the following:

Ford Falcon (FG X) – Headlights

– Headlights Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 (2015-2022) – Front bumper and main grille

– Front bumper and main grille BMW M4 CS (F82) – Side profile

– Side profile Audi TT Sportback Concept (2014) – Taillights

It features the following main design characteristics:

LED headlights

Twin double-exit exhausts beneath a splitter

Ducktail-like feature on the rear boot lid

As per the testing done by popular analyst Broughy1322, the Obey 8F Drafter can achieve a top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h) with a full upgrade. It is also capable of completing one lap in an average time of 1:03.531, unlike the current GTA Online podium car that takes around 1:07.636 to do the same.

Players can also claim double bonuses on Drift Races throughout March 27, 2024.

