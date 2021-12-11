Can you do a pacifist run in GTA Online?

A full-blown pacifist run for all of GTA Online's content is impossible, but players can still try to play the game by doing minimum to no illegal content.

A pacifist run is essentially a run where players try not to kill anybody. Naturally, gamers can see why it's seldom attempted in GTA Online. It's a game all about crime, with most of its content tied to eliminating other criminals. Even if a pacifist run was viable, most players don't like playing with limitations.

However, some people take it a step further. Not only do they try to avoid hurting other players and NPCs, but they even try to minimize other illegal content. GTA Online features various statistics, some of which can prove if a player was a true pacifist or not.

Players can attempt a pacifist run in GTA Online, but they won't be able to do every type of content

A recent post on the GTA Online subreddit talked about how a player made $1M+ dollars without stealing cars or killing players. It's not entirely factual, but it's still far more than what the average GTA Online player would be willing to do.

The first two photos aren't relevant to a pacifist run, but the third photo in that post is. In it, players can see that he has zero:

Drive-by kills as passenger

Vehicular kills

Cars stolen

Motorcycles stolen

Planes stolen

Boats stolen

ATVs stolen

Cop vehicles stolen

Store Hold Ups

The only non-pacifist parts are:

The Wanted Level durations

Drive-by kills as drive

Tires shot out

Pacifists in GTA Online

An example of a player who is clearly not a pacifist (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's much harder to be a pacifist in GTA Online than in other games. According to the (mostly pacifist) GTA Online Reddit user, they did the following:

"Well at first, the flight school (I see it as winning money prizes for plane tricks, makes about 250k) Solomon movie props (because returning stuff to someone who owns it is not a crime imo, only the props that are accessible tho) Once you have 50k you can sign up for ceo and start haulage which is basically just trucking. And the comic store figures make about 150k. I see it as a minigame with a prize pool."

That's not the only way that GTA Online players could make money without relying on crime, either. There are actually a few other ways for them to get by.

An example of free money (Image via Prime Gaming)

For instance, owning Prime Gaming can give players free money every month. In December 2021, players could get $400,000. Getting little bonuses like that goes a long way in helping a pacifist get end-game items.

Depending on how far the player is willing to go as a pacifist, they could commit some crimes and focus on avoiding killing others. For example, most races in GTA Online would be safe to do by that logic.

Parachuting is another option. It's not a terrific money-maker by any means, but it's legal to do. Likewise, gambling at The Diamond Casino & Resort is also permitted. GTA Online players seeking daily activities can also use sonar to find Hidden Caches. Some random jobs also don't involve crime.

Ultimately, they can't do most heists or various businesses, but it could be a fun run for GTA Online players seeking something new.

