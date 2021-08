Full list of GTA 5 gameplay cheats for PS4

Cheat codes are an incredibly handy way to quickly level up in GTA 5 and make as much of the quirky game-world as possible.

Being one of the most popular games out there, GTA 5 comes with a number of amazing cheat codes, each more useful than the other. While practicality is an intrinsic part of cheat codes, that's not their sole purpose. Some are exceptionally efficient while others are merely designed for a laugh.

This article lists all GTA 5 cheats codes available for PS4.

GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PS4

GTA 5 PS4 cheat codes (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ability GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PS4:

Invincibility: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Max Health and Armor: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Give Weapons: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2

Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Run: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

Fast Swim: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

Recharge Ability: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

Combat Cheat codes for GTA 5

Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

Slow Motion Aim: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

Drunk Mode: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

Slidey Cars: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Slow Motion: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

Give Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

Explosive Melee Attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

Bang Bang (Explosive Bullets): RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Vehicle Cheat Codes for GTA 5

Spawn Stunt Plane: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Spawn Caddy: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

Spawn Rapid GT: R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

Spawn PCJ-600: MotorcycleR1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Spawn Comet: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

Spawn Sanchez: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Spawn Trashmaster: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Spawn Limo: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

These cheats are an amazing facet of the title, further embellishing its fun features and enthralling gameplay.

