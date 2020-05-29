GTA 5 PS4 Cheat codes

GTA Cheats. Image: Gurugamer.com

Do you want to know what is the guilty pleasure in playing GTA 5? Using cheat codes, of course! However, cheat codes in GTA 5 can be difficult to remember, especially if you are a PS4 player.

Be mentally prepared to sacrifice your GTA 5 Trophies for using cheat codes. You can get them back only if you reset your PS4.

Activate the weapon of your choice. Image: GTA Boom.

If you are a PS4 player, you can either use your cell phone to enter the GTA 5 cheat code or use the D-pad and the buttons on your controller.

You must press the buttons in the proper order without pausing in order to activate a particular cheat in GTA 5. You must not pause the game while entering the cheat codes. Just remember the cheat code sequence and you are good to go.

Cheat Codes of GTA 5 in PS4

Vehicle cheat codes. Image: KASYN PARTS - Wordpress.com.

Cheat Codes in GTA 5:

Here is a guide on all the sequences of cheat codes in GTA 5 to activate a particular effect.

RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE: To become invincible.

TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1: To get all the weapons.

Advertisement

CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1: To boost your health and armour.

X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X: Recharge special ability.

TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE: Run faster.

LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT: Swim faster.

LEFT, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R2: Jump higher.

R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT: Raise the level.

R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT: Reduce the level.

SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X: Slow motion aim.

RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2: Explode melee punches.

RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1: Explode bullets.

L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1: Flame bullets.

TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT: Get drunk.

LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1: Get a parachute.

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE: To change the weather according to your choice.

TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1: To make the tyres of the car slippery.

LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT: Activation of low gravity.

TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1: To play the game in slow motion.