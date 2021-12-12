Who is Chop from GTA 5? Here is a brief overview

GTA 5 players might remember Chop, a beloved dog who is set to return in GTA Online.

The heavy Rottweiler is a faithful companion of Franklin Clinton, who is required to look after him. GTA 5 players can perform several tasks with their pet, which include playing with a ball and going for walks. They can also use Chop for a few story missions. He is arguably the most prominent animal in the series.

Chop has shown up in GTA Online before, as he partook in a few Halloween events. He is now getting some major story focus in The Contract update. Although he is much older now, Chop is still running around Los Santos. GTA Online players better watch out for the Rottweiler.

Here is what players should know about Chop from GTA 5

deezy🇨🇦 @DeezythaGhost Franklin and lamar are back and the dog Chop. Franklin and lamar are back and the dog Chop. https://t.co/8JqZZFyleK

Chop finally returns in a GTA Online update, via The Contract. Despite his limited screentime, GTA 5 players fondly remember this dog. After all, they say that a dog is a man's best friend. Here's a brief overview of Chop and what he's all about.

He belongs to Lamar, not Franklin

Most people love their dogs, and the GTA series is no exception. Franklin spends a lot of time with his Rottweiler in GTA 5.

Despite common misconceptions, Franklin doesn't actually own Chop. The dog belongs to Lamar, who makes Franklin look out for his pet. It's easy to see why players can be confused. They spent far more time with Chop than Lamar ever did in GTA 5. Chop even lives with the player in multiple safehouses.

It's currently unknown if Lamar ever took his dog back. Chop can be seen in Franklin's office during the recent trailer for GTA Online. Then again, Lamar is also working with Franklin himself, so perhaps he took Chop with him.

Here is what Chop can do in GTA 5

GTA 5 players can play around with Chop if they have a ball in their hands. It can usually be found in their weapon selection wheel. Once they throw the ball, he will go back to retrieve it. However, there are certain limitations on where Chop will go, such as water and unreachable areas.

Chop also likes to go for walks and car rides in GTA 5. He will always go for the passenger seat if the player chooses the latter. Along the way, Chop will also try to protect Franklin if he is attacked. This will result in a wanted level, so players should try to make their escape fast.

GTA 5 uses a happiness meter for Chop, which determines his actions. He is more likely to respond to commands if he is very happy. Players can use their Smartphone to activate the iFruit app, which allows them to customize Chop. They can positively affect his mood as a result.

Chop is used for a few missions

Chop can be very useful in certain GTA 5 missions. Franklin and Lamar used him to sniff out potential targets. Here are Chop's mission appearances throughout the entire game:

Chop

Hood Safari

Caida Libre

Predator

It remains to be seen if GTA Online will use Chop in their upcoming missions. Considering how old he is now, it's very unlikely.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul