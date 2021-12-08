Can GTA Online players interact with the GTA 5 protagonists?

Out of all the GTA 5 protagonists, only Trevor makes his way to GTA Online.

Every now and then, protagonists from one game show up in another. Readers should keep in mind that both titles originally took place in 2013. The story of GTA Online was supposed to happen before GTA 5. That’s why deceased characters like Dom Beasley play minor roles in GTA Online.

However, that eventually changed when GTA Online set itself in current times. The game has been out for so long that it didn’t make sense to confine it to 2013. With that in mind, some players wonder what happened to Franklin, Michael, and Trevor.

What happens to the GTA 5 protagonists after the game?

GTA 5 and GTA Online have a connected story, since characters show up in multiple games. To answer the big question of what happened to the GTA 5 protagonists, it's important to consider which of the three endings are canon.

Taking into account the canon ending

Unlike most games in the series, GTA 5 has multiple endings to choose from. This has major implications for the fate of each protagonist.

GTA Online has already confirmed the canon ending, which is The Third Way. The Diamond Casino and Resort specifically reference events that only happen during this mission.

As a result, all the GTA 5 protagonists survived the mission. However, whether or not they made it to 2021 remains a mystery. Not all of them show up in GTA Online, but the ones who do work directly with the player. The game also reveals what Trevor Philips was doing before GTA 5 began.

Trevor Philips appears in GTA Online

Due to his popularity with the fanbase, Rockstar gave Trevor extended screentime in GTA Online. Sometime in 2013, he gave GTA Online players a few missions. Trevor usually orders players to eliminate rival gangs, including the Lost MC. This means that he already had it out for them before GTA 5.

Trevor is still alive in 2017, according to the Smuggler's Run update. Ron Jakowski mentions that he became a lifestyle coach. Trevor made a small cameo in the Cayo Perico heist, confirming that he did have an affair with Patricia Madrazo.

KDJ also brought him up in the Los Santos Tuners update, albeit indirectly. It turns out that Trevor Philips Enterprises is still active in 2021, and GTA Online certainly pays a lot of attention to Trevor.

Michael and Franklin are nowhere to be seen

Michael and Franklin have yet to show up in GTA Online, although they did survive the events of GTA 5. However, some of their close associates have made appearances in GTA Online, including Lester Crest and Lamar Davis. Jimmy De Santa also made a recent appearance a few years ago.

It remains to be seen if Michael or Franklin are still around. Rockstar may or may not include them in future updates. At the very least, fans of Trevor can rest assured that he is still running his criminal enterprise.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish