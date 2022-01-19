Does Take-Two's conference call point to a GTA 6 2024 release date?

Take-Two's conference call on January 10, 2022, seems to paint a vivid timeframe for GTA 6's release date.

Of course, nothing is set in stone. Anything mentioned in these conference calls can get delayed, but the important part is:

"Together, we expect to deliver a 14% compound annual growth rate for net bookings including synergies and any future acquisitions for the three-year period ending March 31st, 2024."

A 14% compound annual growth rate is tremendous for a massive company like Take-Two. That has led some analysts to believe that GTA 6 could be released sometime between April 1, 2023, and March 24, 2024. One analyst from Jefferies (a financial services company) stated:

"We believe there is at least one Rockstar IP set to be released by FY24,"

The conference call never explicitly mentions the game by name, but only a few games could generate such a boost. GTA 6 is one of them.

GTA 6's release date could happen around 2024, based on information from Take-Two's recent conference call

There is no official logo for this game; everything is fan-made (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most gamers should know that there has been no official announcement regarding GTA 6 or its release date. Several insiders have suggested that the game could come out in 2024 or 2025, so this recent conference call does seem to give it a little bit of credibility.

However, there is always the possibility that a new project involving the recent Zynga acquisition could be behind this projected 14% compound annual growth rate. After all, Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, only mentions Grand Theft Auto once in this conference call:

"To date, much of our growth and success has been rooted in the organic investments we’ve made in our wholly owned and renowned labels, including Rockstar Games, 2K, and Private Division. Our labels are home to some of the most iconic brands in the world, including Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Midnight Club, NBA2K, Bioshock, Borderlands, Sid Meier’s Civilization, Mafia, and Kerbal Space Program."

What's going on with GTA 6?

AccountNGT @AccNgt #GTA6



- Some people don't realize how chaotic the development is.

- I really think there will be disappointment for many people for some aspects (ofc not the graphic side).

About #GTAVI - Some people don't realize how chaotic the development is.- I really think there will be disappointment for many people for some aspects (ofc not the graphic side).- If the game is announced this year / early 2022, we can really be worried.

If GTA 6 were to come out before March 31, 2024, it would logically mean that the game would have to be announced sometime before then. GTA 5 was announced nearly two years before its release date, which would mean that its sequel should be announced around 2022.

One Star Wars Eclipse insider who claimed to know GTA 6's development stated that fans should be worried if the game is announced in early 2022. Other leaks have described the game's development as chaotic, although there is no confirmation on the subject either way.

AccountNGT @AccNgt @Zerkhov

How many games should we expect from Rockstar this gen?



How many games should we expect from Rockstar this gen?

If we are talking about new games, then I think only GTA 6 will be released

It's a game of insurmountable hype, so it would disappoint many gamers if it came out in a messy state. The Grand Theft Auto series is well-known for its brilliant gameplay upon a game's release date, so fans can hope that the next game will keep that streak alive.

Also Read Article Continues below

The GTA Trilogy had a terrible debut, and many fans don't want to relive that experience. If Grand Theft Auto 6 is the only new game from Rockstar Games this generation, then it's easy to see why so many fans have high expectations for it.

