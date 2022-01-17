Why fans anticipate a GTA 6 announcement in 2022

With the new year comes new hopes for GTA 6 fans. Although Rockstar Games has provided alternatives like new online content and the Definitive Edition Trilogy, players would still prefer a new entry in the franchise instead.

They are hopeful of getting some sort of official announcement this year regarding the game's release. This article investigates why fans expect this and whether or not this expectation is reasonable.

Is it fair to assume that Rockstar will announce GTA 6 in 2022?

Latest information regarding the game

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series will be delighted to learn that several sources point to a 2022 announcement for GTA 6. To begin with, TezFunz2, one of the most reputable informants for anything related to Rockstar, believes that this could indeed be the year for the major reveal.

Here is the discussion on GTAForums where he explains so. Although it isn't a solid lead, TezFunz2's predictions usually come true. As expected, the community has been divided regarding this. While some believe this could be possible, others don't.

Another reputed video game informant, AccountNGT, has also shared his opinion regarding the game, predicting that it will be released for the current console generation.

AccountNGT @AccNgt @Zerkhov

How many games should we expect from Rockstar this gen?



If we are talking about new games, then I think only GTA 6 will be released How many games should we expect from Rockstar this gen?If we are talking about new games, then I think only GTA 6 will be released @ZerkhovHow many games should we expect from Rockstar this gen?If we are talking about new games, then I think only GTA 6 will be released

These two are so far the only significant sources that have expressed a belief that Rockstar will announce a new Grand Theft Auto title in 2022. On the other hand, Tom Henderson and Jason Schreier have been remarkably silent regarding GTA 6.

They had become trustworthy sources of information for the game since Henderson started leaking several details regarding the title last year. However, they haven't followed up with any more information since then.

Can the announcement rumors be trusted?

Jonas Gillmann @JonasGillmann



It might make sense looking at past release patterns but do you think that’s likely despite the chip shortage still holding back Hey @_Tom_Henderson_ ! I’d be curious to know your take on @TezFunz2 ‘s claim that #GTA6 will be announced in 2022.It might make sense looking at past release patterns but do you think that’s likely despite the chip shortage still holding back #PS5 ‘s and #XSX ‘s rollout?🤔 Hey @_Tom_Henderson_ ! I’d be curious to know your take on @TezFunz2 ‘s claim that #GTA6 will be announced in 2022.It might make sense looking at past release patterns but do you think that’s likely despite the chip shortage still holding back #PS5‘s and #XSX‘s rollout?🤔

TezFunz2's belief about an announcement has been met with enthusiasm by most fans, but some have remained skeptical concerning the actual release date. Here's what Tom Henderson had to say in response to the above tweet:

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ @JonasGillmann @TezFunz2 I don't know. It makes sense if the game has a 2024 release though - But I think they are conscious of the fact that their reputation is a little hindered at the moment, so I'm hoping they do things to rectify that beforehand (fix GTA Trilogy, add content to RDRO etc.) @JonasGillmann @TezFunz2 I don't know. It makes sense if the game has a 2024 release though - But I think they are conscious of the fact that their reputation is a little hindered at the moment, so I'm hoping they do things to rectify that beforehand (fix GTA Trilogy, add content to RDRO etc.)

TezFunz2 is a leaker dedicated to Red Dead Online and GTA Online, in particular, and he releases accurate information regarding all upcoming updates. AccountNGT, on the other hand, isn't known for Rockstar Games leaks, but he has revealed Star Wars Eclipse information, including the title itself, before anyone else.

Hence, these sources are highly regarded by the gaming community, and their word can be trusted for the most part. They have no reason to provide false information regarding an announcement, and hence, they're only speaking their minds about what seems plausible to them.

But whenever something as big as a new Rockstar title is involved, there's bound to be uncertainties. It could turn out to be a completely different game, such as Bully 2, rumors of which have been surfacing recently.

Final verdict

There are some reports that have come in regarding GTA 6 being stuck in developmental hell. This information was backed up by AccountNGT, the same leaker who believes in a 2022 announcement.

Meanwhile, Rockstar is scheduled to release the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 this March. It seemingly suggests to many players that the developer will likely not announce GTA 6 before 2024. This also makes Henderson's claims of a 2025 release seem more reasonable.

In any case, Rockstar has a good chance of announcing the much-awaited title this year, but considering how unpredictable they are, fans will have to wait and see for themselves if that happens.

