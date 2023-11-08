"Don’t add vehicles like this in 6": GTA Online fan wants Rockstar not to add Deluxo in the next game

GTA 6 fans have spoken once again, and this time, they have pointed out a real problem. Reddit user heroinscar posted a video clip four days ago showcasing them getting griefed by another player in a GTA Online lobby. While griefing is not new in this popular multiplayer title, one of the fans, Isitjustmedownhere, highlighted the use of Deluxo for it.

They commented on it and asked Rockstar Games the following:

“Rockstar look. This is how you f*** the game. Don’t add vehicles like this in 6.”

A screenshot of Isitjustmedownhere's comment on the Reddit post (Image via Reddit)

Rockstar Games’ fans are tired of griefing and want a change in GTA 6

The footage starts with the user driving what seems to be a modified Karin Sultan Classic, a four-seater sports sedan vehicle in the game. However, they got Wasted within a few seconds by another player who was driving a red-colored Deluxo, a two-seater sports car in Grand Theft Auto Online that can fly and attack as well.

As soon as they respawned and tried to set up a revenge plan, they got Wasted again by an NCP driving what appeared to be a Super Diamond.

While the whole thing looks hilariously frustrating, fans showed their displeasure with the same kind of experiences in the current game. Here are some of their reactions to the video clip showing their displeasure with griefing:

Comment byu/heroinscar from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

Comment byu/heroinscar from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

Comment byu/heroinscar from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

Comment byu/heroinscar from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

Comment byu/heroinscar from discussion ingtaonline Expand Post

A brief about Deluxo and its capabilities in GTA Online

Deluxo debuted in 2017's The Doomsday Heist update and immediately became a controversial addition. Deluxo basically resembles a DeLorean DMC-12 but with the ability to hover and fly at an unbelievably fast speed. The GTA Online vehicle can reach a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h).

Players can easily switch between hover mode and fly mode with the press of a button. The hover mode allows players to traverse any kind of terrain with relative ease. This makes traveling over water very convenient.

On the other hand, the flyer mode allows owners of the vehicle to cruise around the city much faster. Gamers can easily do maneuvers like doubling back to avoid enemies in the Free Roam.

The Deluxo can also be equipped with powerful weapons, such as two front-facing machine guns, as well as homing missile launchers. This makes it a force to be reckoned with in the freemode as it can easily be used for griefing.

Rockstar Games has made the Deluxo available for a price of $5,750,000-$4,312,500 from Warstock Cache & Carry.

While GTA 6 leaks don’t reveal if Deluxo will return in it, Rockstar should take note of fans' complaints against griefing and come up with a suitable solution.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar to add Deluxo in GTA 6 too? Yes! No! 0 votes