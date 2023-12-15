Everything known about Declasse Impaler SZ in GTA Online Chop Shop DLC

The Declasse Impaler SZ is one of the newest cars added to GTA Online with The Chop Shop DLC game files. However, Rockstar Games has yet to release the sixth car in the Declasse Impaler series in the multiplayer game. As of now, there is only a little information known about the latest Impaler car. However, vehicle enthusiasts are still curious about it.

This article briefly explains all the known details about the new Declasse Impaler SZ from the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions. Rockstar Games may change the details during the car’s official release.

GTA Online Declasse Impaler SZ: Price, features, and other important details

The Declasse Impaler SZ is a sedan in GTA Online based on the real-life 1994-1996 Chevrolet Impala SS. You can also find some minor influences from the fourth-generation Chevrolet Caprice.

The car appears to have a simple rounded boxy design with a long hood and short trunk. Thanks to its long body, the Impaler SZ will be able to carry four players, including the driver.

According to the data miners, the GTA Online The Chop Shop DLC car will be priced at $1,280,000. Rockstar Games will add it to the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. However, a definite release date of the vehicle is still unknown.

Although the price tag seems a bit expensive for a simple-looking sedan, considering the current economy of the multiplayer game, it can be regarded as fairly priced. Moreover, it is the third cheapest car among other vehicles in the latest GTA Online update.

Although the engine model is currently unknown, the Declasse Impaler SZ contains a four-speed transmission box with a rear-wheel drive layout.

The motorhead community has yet to test the true top speed and lap timing of the car. However, the game files indicated that players won’t be able to use it in standard races in the multiplayer game. This could also mean that the Impaler SZ will not be listed as a drift race car in GTA Online.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see how Rockstar Games positions the car among other vehicles in the game.

Other variants of the Declasse Impaler

Grand Theft Auto 5 Online currently has five Declasse Impaler cars that you can purchase and drive. They are as follows:

Declasse Impaler

Declasse Apocalypse Impaler

Declasse Future Shock Impaler

Declasse Nightmare Impaler

Declasse Impaler LX

While the first one is the base model, the Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare are the Arena War versions of the car.

The Declasse Impaler LX is the latest variant released with The Chop Shop DLC on December 12, 2023. It is a muscle car priced at $1,465,000.

