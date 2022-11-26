Everything you need to know about GTA Online’s Black Friday sale

GTA Online's Black Friday sale lasts from November 25 to November 28, 2022, and there are plenty of items on sale for those few days. Keep in mind that all discounts for this period are separate from the usual weekly ones that were posted earlier this week.

This Black Friday sale is obviously meant to spoof the real-life one, which is why several fan-favorite vehicles within GTA Online have some very generous offers. If any of these items interest you, then buying them during this Black Friday is your best opportunity to save millions of dollars.

GTA Online's Black Friday deals are now live

You won’t need them for special Black Friday GTA Online discounts, including 50% off the Galaxy Super Yacht, Pegassi Toreador, and Declasse Scramjet.



Here is a list of all Black Friday discounts in GTA Online:

Galaxy Super Yachts and their modifications: 50% off

Deluxo: 50% off

Scramjet: 50% off

Avenger: 50% off

Toreador: 50% off

Oppressor: 50% off

Oppressor Mk II: 50% off

All Casino Penthouse Decorations: 50% off

Alkonost: 50% off

Chernobog: 50% off

Ruiner 2000: 40% off

Luxor: 40% off

Luxor Deluxe: 40% off

Swift: 40% off

Swift Deluxe: 40% off

Torero XO: 40% off

SM722: 40% off

LM87: 40% off

Remember, you only have until November 28, 2022, to take advantage of all these offers.

Notes on GTA Online's Black Friday deals

The popular Deluxo is on sale (Image via Rockstar Games)

There aren't any requirements to gain access to all these discounts. If you wish to buy any of those items, you can do so by simply going to the website that features them and purchase them from there. Here is a list of some of the more notable discounts and why you might wish to buy them:

Galaxy Super Yacht: You can save 50% off the most expensive property and get its modifications for half off too

You can save 50% off the most expensive property and get its modifications for half off too Deluxo: The Deluxo is a great flying car

The Deluxo is a great flying car Scramjet: A fun vehicle with a jumping ability

A fun vehicle with a jumping ability Avenger: An excellent military plane with high defence

An excellent military plane with high defence Toreador: An excellent weaponized car that can go underwater

An excellent weaponized car that can go underwater Oppressor Mk II: The infamous flying motorcycle that is still good after its nerf

The infamous flying motorcycle that is still good after its nerf Luxor Deluxe: You can save $4 million from the most expensive vehicle in the game

You can save $4 million from the most expensive vehicle in the game Swift Deluxe: You can save nearly $2 million from the most expensive helicopter in the game

You can save nearly $2 million from the most expensive helicopter in the game Ruiner 2000: You can potentially $1.7 million to $2.2 million from the most expensive car in the game

Some players might already have these vehicles, but those who don't will find these deals to be excellent. Not to mention, most of these vehicles seldom get discounts in this game throughout most of the year.

There is no news on any Shark Card discounts or anything related to a cheaper GTA+ subscription for Black Friday.

Other discounts are happening in the meantime

A promotional image featuring the Auto Shop discounts (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are other discounts that are active for the entire week outside of Black Friday. Here is a list of them:

Bunker and its upgrades: 50% off

Auto Shop and its upgrades: 50% off

Chain Accessories: 50%

Omnis e-GT: 40% off

Greenwood: 40% off

Kanjo SJ: 40% off

Heavy Rifle: 40% off

Stun Gun: 40% off

Compact EMP Launcher: 40% off

That's it for all the potential deals that you have access to in GTA Online for this week.

