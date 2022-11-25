5 best Black Friday discounts for GTA Online players this week

GTA Online players can take advantage of a plethora of Black Friday discounts between November 25, 2022, and November 28, 2022. This is according to an official statement from Rockstar Games via their Newswire post earlier this week.

Black Friday deals traditionally take place at the end of November. GTA Online players can expect some great deals in the next few days. Here's a quick look at some of the best offers.

The Benefactor SM722, Imponte Ruiner 2000, and 3 other great vehicles on discount in GTA Online this Black Friday

1) Galaxy Super Yachts (50% off)

Whether it's basking in the sunlight or throwing cocktail parties near the pool, there is something for everyone on the Galaxy Super Yachts. However, only the richest players can afford this private luxury.

Here are the original prices of the Galaxy Super Yachts:

The Orion ($6,000,000)

($6,000,000) The Pisces ($7,000,000)

($7,000,000) The Aquarius ($8,000,000)

Here's what the prices look like after the 50% discount this Black Friday week:

The Orion ($3,000,000)

($3,000,000) The Pisces ($3,500,000)

($3,500,000) The Aquarius ($4,000,000)

2) Benefactor SM722 (40% off)

The Benefactor SM722 is among the best vehicles from the Criminal Enterprises update. It is a classy sports car with deep customization and tasteful liveries. It has been built with great attention to detail.

While the vehicle's handling could be much better, GTA Online players will reach top speeds with it in no time. Quick acceleration will make it go from zero to 123.75 miles per hour.

The SM722 normally costs $2,115,000 over at Legendary Motorsport, but the 40% discount brings the price down to $1,269,000.

3) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II (50% off)

Despite a few nerfs in the Criminal Enterprises update, the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II still has several uses in GTA Online.

First and foremost, players get excellent air mobility, especially if they want to escape their enemies. With some modifications, they can also get homing missiles to blow up targets. The vehicle works best against random NPC enemies during missions like the prep work for the Cayo Perico Heist.

The Oppressor Mk II is typically worth $3,890,250 over at Warstock Cache & Carry. Mercifully, the 50% discount brings it down to $1,945,125.

4) Imponte Ruiner 2000 (40% off)

The Imponte Ruiner 2000 has several modifications to make it stand out in GTA Online. For example, players can equip a machine gun or a pair of missile launchers on it. It lives up to its name in combat situations.

The vehicle can also use a power hop for quick travels, along with a parachute for safer landings. Quick acceleration, good handling, and great top speed also bring out the best in this muscle car.

The $5,745,600 price tag is not something that most players can stomach. However, with a 40% discount at Warstock Cache & Carry, the price is lowered to a slightly more reasonable $3,447,360.

5) Imponte Deluxo (50% off)

GTA Online players can bring the past to the present with this classic take on the DeLorean DMC-12.

The best way to fight other players in the game is to use explosive missiles while staying in the air. Of course, the Imponte Deluxo manages to kill two birds with one stone. Not only can it use a hover mode for midair flight, but it can also fire off missile launchers at select targets.

Instead of paying $4,721,500 for the Imponte Deluxo at Warstock Cache and Carry, players can save $2,360,750 with a 50% discount. However, the offer is only applicable during Black Friday this week, so players should act quickly.

