5 best GTA Online vehicles from Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online has showcased plenty of summer vehicles in the past few months, but only a select few truly stand out. The release of the Sentinel Classic Widebody is the beginning of the end for the Criminal Enterprises DLC. 18 vehicles have been included in the latest update.

With that in mind, GTA Online players should take a look back at the memorable ones. The following list won't be in any particular order.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The Criminal Enterprises updates introduced some great vehicles in GTA Online

5) Bravado Greenwood

The classic muscle car is a direct reference to GTA San Andreas. Sweet Johnson used to ride a Greenwood during selection missions in that game. It has finally made a return in GTA Online's most recent update.

With the ability to install very useful Imani Tech features, the Bravado Greenwood will be able to defend itself with Remote Control Units or Missile Lock-On Jammers. With full upgrades, it has a top speed of 118 miles per hour.

Depending on whether or not players unlock the trade price, the Greenwood costs anywhere from $1,098,750 to $1,465,000. It can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Dinka Postlude

The Postlude is a throwback to boxy car designs from the late 70s and early 80s. A top speed of 103 miles per hour is nothing to write home about, but it does make up for it with deep customization. Whether it's the sunstrips or splitters, this vehicle has a wide range of custom parts.

GTA Online players can head over to Southern San Andreas Super Autos and purchase this vehicle for only $1,310,000.

In comparison to most vehicles from the Criminal Enterprises DLC, the Postlude is far more affordable, especially with a discount price of $982,500. Players can unlock it by leveling up their Car Meet Rep at the LS Car Meet.

3) Benefactor SM722

GTA Online players can finally have their own version of the Mercedes SLR Stirling Moss. It's a classy throwback to racing history in the rear world.

The Benefactor SM722 is a grand tourer with a top speed of 123.75 miles per hour. While it's not the fastest in the sports class, it's a visually striking vehicle with several custom features. Players will be spending a lot of time in their auto shops just to find the right look for them.

However, it's among the more expensive vehicles in the Criminal Enterprises update, since it costs $2,115,000 over at Legendary Motorsport.

2) Obey 10F

Sports coupes rarely show up in GTA Online updates, which is why the Obey 10F is a refreshing experience. With a top speed of 126 miles per hour, a fully modified vehicle will give players competitive lap times.

Despite its top-heavy design, the 10F doesn't need a spoiler to maintain decent traction. Speaking of which, Rockstar put a lot of effort into the customization features, so players can go crazy with them.

The standard 10F is worth $1,675,000 in Legendary Motorsport. If the player wants a widebody variation, they will need to pay an extra $575,000 over at Benny's Original Motor Works.

1) Declasse Vigero ZX

The Vigero ZX is the Bull Shark Testosterone of powerful muscle cars. With HSW upgrades, drivers will reach top speeds of 157.50 miles per hour. It's an insanely fast vehicle by GTA Online standards.

According to YouTuber Broughy1322, it will gain extra traction with the middle suspension, via custom parts from a local mod shop. This will make a small difference on different types of roads.

Players can purchase the Vigero ZX from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It will cost them a grand total of $1,947,000.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

