Everything you need to know about GTA Online’s Halloween Event 2022

There is plenty of spooky content to look at in GTA Online's Halloween Event in 2022. Much of the content shown here is similar to past years, but some new players might wish to learn more. With that said, here is a brief overview of the important parts of the Halloween Event in 2022:

Lurcher, Fränken Stange, and Sanctus are available to purchase again

Jack O' Lantern collectibles

UFO Sightseeing event

Free masks, depending on the event week

Special game modes like Judgment Day, Slasher, and Alien Survivals

There is more non-Halloween-related content in GTA Online for this month. However, this article will focus entirely on the temporary activities and items that won't be around next month.

GTA Online Halloween Event 2022 details

The LCC Sanctus is the most expensive vehicle of the three that are only available this month (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's worth starting off this recap with three old vehicles that only become available during the Halloween season for first-time buyers. Those three vehicles are the Albany Fränken Stange, Albany Lurcher, and the LCC Sanctus.

Here is a summary of the Albany Fränken Stange:

Price: $550,000

$550,000 Vehicle Class: Sports Classics

Sports Classics Top Speed: 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h)

Here is a summary of the Albany Lurcher

Price: $650,000

$650,000 Vehicle Class: Muscle

Muscle Top Speed: 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h)

Here is a summary of the LCC Sanctus:

Price: $1,995,000

$1,995,000 Vehicle Class: Motorcycle

Motorcycle Top Speed: 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h)

If one doesn't buy these vehicles by November 1, 2022, they will have to wait until the next Halloween to get a chance to buy them once again.

Jack O' Lantern Collectibles

All 200 locations on a map (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

There are 200 Jack O' Lanterns that can give players Tricks or Treats. Tricks include various undesirable effects, such as an explosion that kills the one who triggered it. Treats include more positive benefits, such as extra cash.

If a player collects ten Jack O' Lanterns in a day, they will get a Horror Pumpkin Mask and $50,000. If they obtain all 200 Jack O' Lanterns in a single day, they will receive a Pumpkin Tee and an additional $50,000.

UFO Sightseeing Event

GTA Online players will also find varying amounts of UFOs each day for the UFO Sightseeing Event. Taking a photo of one of these flying saucers and sending it to Omega will give players extra cash and RP. However, these UFOs are only available around 22:00 to 3:00.

Taking a photo of 25 UFOs awards GTA Online players with a Glow Believe Cap. Similarly, getting abducted by one of the UFOs on the final day of the event (Halloween) will give them UFO Boxer Shorts.

New Game Modes

Two of the limited-time game modes (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final thing worth discussing here is the introduction of several game modes:

Judgment Day

Slasher

Alien Survivals

These game modes have fun concepts, like Slasher giving a single person a Shotgun while his victims only have flashlights for the first three minutes. Alien Survivals puts the player against strange aliens, while Judgment Day is about the Riders trying to find and eliminate the Hunted.

That's it for the important parts of GTA Online's Halloween Event in 2022. Do remember that these activities, collectibles, and vehicles will not be available from November 1 onward.

