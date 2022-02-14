Exploring 5 of the wackiest GTA 5 mods in February 2022

Modding in GTA games opens up a world of possibilities. Some mods significantly improve the gameplay, while others completely transform the game. Then there are those mods that make no sense most of the time.

However, it is also true that such mods can be incredibly entertaining and addictive. This article lists a few such absurd GTA 5 mods that make no sense but are a lot of fun to play with.

Some of the most bizarre mods available for GTA 5 (as of February 2022)

5) Large Dragon

In The Elder Scrolls 4: Skyrim, the player may encounter a dragon at any time while exploring the open world. However, in a GTA game, players are unlikely to expect something so fantastical.

This mod, however, makes this a reality by turning all in-game seagulls into dragons, and the result is hilarious. The mod is frequently used in conjunction with JulioNIB's dragon script mod, which, unlike this one, is not free.

4) Vehicle Cannon

Few games can compete with the Saints Row series in terms of wackiness and hours of outlandish entertainment. There are several unusual weapons in the games. For instance, there is a dubstep gun and a gun that spawns a shark beneath any location.

This mod, however, takes craziness to a whole new level. It adds the ability to launch vehicles from any in-game weapon. Players can create havoc by launching as many cars as they want from their guns. It's such a unique idea that players are still enjoying this mod even after so many years.

3) Gravity Gun

The gravity gun is a tool of science fiction that has appeared in prominent games like Half-Life 2 and Portal. GTA modders have also brought this device to the series through some cleverly created mods.

The mod linked here works the same way that any gravity gun would. Players can grab any vehicle or NPC and throw it at breakneck speeds.

2) Simple Zombies

Zombie survival games are top-rated, and many of them have recently made successful use of open-world environments. However, GTA modders have been trying to make convincing zombie survival mods for Grand Theft Auto titles.

This particular mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 is simply one of the best out there, and it comes with many survival-oriented features. Players often use this in conjunction with other zombie survival and realism mods.

1) Chaos Mod

No mod compares to the Chaos Mod in bizarre and outlandish features. When activated, this mod adds a random event every 30 seconds. YouTubers love this mod as they get to stream unique content every time they feature it.

The event can vary from something wacky and outlandish to something relatively simple. For example, the player can be set on fire at random or teleported to a random location.

