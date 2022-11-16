Fact Check: Can you play GTA Vice City Stories on an Android phone?

GTA Vice City Stories is one of the best spin-offs that has come out of the GTA series and over the years, it has gained a cult following.

Unfortunately, there are still many Grand Theft Auto fans who have not played the game yet, as it was exclusively released for PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable back in 2006, and since then it has not been released for any other platform.

This is especially strange considering that Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories is another spin-off game from the Grand Theft Auto series which was ported for mobiles in 2015 and 2016.

Hence, fans cannot play Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories on Android, and the only way to bypass this barrier would be to use third-party emulators.

How can Android users play GTA Vice City Stories on their phones?

Currently, five Grand Theft Auto games including Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories, and Grand Theft Auto 3 are available in Android's Playstore and can be downloaded.

For any other Grand Theft Auto game, including Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories, players must download an emulator to play it on their devices.

Another thing to keep in mind is that emulators when it comes to Android devices may not run properly, so players should make sure they do their own research before deciding on which emulator to get.

In any case, for Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories, players must first choose which version of the game they wish to play on their Android phones, as GTA Vice City Stories have been released on both PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable.

The majority of players prefer to download and play the PSP version of Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories as PSP emulators work better with portable devices and are optimized in a more practical way.

So for PSP emulators, players can download the popular and widely used PPSSPP app from the PlayStore. They can then separately download the ISO file for GTA Vice City Stories.

Players need to put the ISO file into the Android device they want to use to play the game and then finally, run the PPSSPP emulator and set the location of the ISO file.

After that, the emulator will detect the file and start the game. Furthermore, this emulator can be used to play other Grand Theft Auto games as well on Android devices.

How to play the PS2 version of GTA Vice City Stories on Android phones

Many players may prefer the PS2 version of this game over the PS one, so the best emulator for it has to be the AetherSX2 PS2 Emulator. There is no guarantee that it will work properly as PS2 games are more susceptible to crashes and experiencing errors.

However, the AetherSX2 PS2 emulator is still the most reliable emulator players can get for Android devices when compared to other PS2 emulators out there. Here is how individuals can run the game with this emulator:

Download the AetherSX2 PS2 emulator from the PlayStore Then you need to download PS2 Bios Download and Transfer GTA Vice City Stories file to your phone Open AehterSX2 and change the settings to your requirements Click on "Import Bios" Find and select "scph39001.bin" Select "next," then the plus icon at the bottom Find GTA Vice City Stories Allow access and finish setup

This is how you will be able to play the PS2 version of the game on your Android devices.

