The simple answer is no. GTA Online players cannot sell their properties, but there are still many things GTA Online players can do with their property if they don't want to use it actively.

Unfortunately, not being able to sell properties and even having a feature related to the real estate business is something many GTA Online fans have been asking for a while now. But Rockstar Games have not implemented that yet.

The recent Los Santos Drug Wars DLC was something where GTA fans were hoping to see the feature introduced to sell properties, but instead, they got an entirely new criminal career. In any case, GTA Online players should not lose hope and for now, focus on exchanging their properties.

How players can exchange their properties in GTA Online

In Grand Theft Auto Online, properties are different kinds of safe houses where players generally spawn when they log into a session. This is also the place where they have their garage and technically live in the Grand Theft Auto Online world. This includes penthouses, apartments, and mansions.

Many dealerships provide players with various options regarding which property they can buy and even what type of place to live in. This includes Dynasty 8, Maze Bank Fore closure, and The Diamond Casino & resort. Furthermore, owning a property is also important, as some may contain Heist planning rooms essential for starting and completing Heist missions.

However, having more than one property can be useless in Grand Theft Auto. Except for things mentioned previously, there are not many things Grand Theft Auto Online players can do, as much of the game happens outside. Thus, trading properties is the best way to get at least some money from them.

The following is the method players need to utilize to exchange their properties.

First and foremost, Grand Theft Auto Online players need to check the nature of the property they are trying to trade. So, if they are trading an apartment, they need to open up Dynasty 8's website.

Once players select the property to trade, they need to find the property they want to purchase. Players cannot outright sell the property as players can only trade it with something different.

After selecting the property players want to purchase, two things will happen depending upon the owned property players are trying to sell.

If the owned property is more expensive than the purchased property, the players will get the remaining money into their account. Players will get a discount depending on the market value displayed if the property purchased is costlier than the owned property.

This is basically how trading properties work. The process is similar if players want to buy a business property. The only difference is to use the Maze Bank Fore Closure's website.

If it is a CEO Office, players need to open the Dynasty 8 executive website. Although players might not make a huge profit, it's better than keeping a property idle and not using it

