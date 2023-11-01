Fact Check: Is it possible to get Sasquatch outfit in GTA Online in 2023?

Today is the last day of GTA Online’s Halloween event in 2023, and players can still collect some of the best seasonal items and bonuses till 3 AM PT, November 2, 2023. Last year, Rockstar Games gave everyone a Sasquatch (Bigfoot) outfit for free to celebrate the Spooky finale. However, some could wonder if they can still get the collectible cosmetic item in the game this year.

That being said, let’s shed some light on whether one can get the Sasquatch outfit in GTA Online in 2023.

GTA Online Sasquatch outfit is unavailable to get in 2023

Several sources on the internet claim that it is possible to get the Sasquatch outfit in GTA Online in 2023. Unfortunately, there is no official way to get it this year.

The Sasquatch outfit was a special limited-time collectible available last year during the Halloween week. It was added as part of The Criminal Enterprises update and was awarded as a log-in bonus to players during the Halloween 2022 (Week 4) event.

What Halloween bonuses are available to claim this year?

Players can unlock a White Vintage Skull Mask as well as a Halloween Parachute Bag by simply logging in to the game today as part of the latest GTA Online Halloween 2023 update. Trick or Treat collectibles are also available this year, allowing players to unlock the Horror Pumpkin Mask and Pumpkin Tea by collecting all 200 of them in a single day.

GTA Online Ghosts Exposed event also continues for the last time, allowing players to take pictures of ten ghosts and unlock Albany Brigham’s Ghosts Exposed livery.

Rockstar Games has also brought back several GTA Online Halloween vehicles, giving one last opportunity to car collectors to get their hands on the seasonal rides, including:

Albany Fränken Stange

Albany Lurcher

LCC Sanctus

Declasse Tornado Rat Rod

Chariot Romero Hearse

The Arcade owners can also buy the limited-edition Camhedz cabinet through November 1, 2023, allowing them to experience the infamous 2-player arcade minigame. Players can participate in Business Battles today and get a chance to unlock any of the following masks:

Conquest Mask

Famine Mask

War Mask

Death Mask

Boosted payout bonuses are also something one shouldn’t miss:

3x Money and RP:

Freemode Events

Business Battles

Condemned Adversary Mode

3x Money:

Associate & Bodyguard Salaries

2x Money and RP:

Halloween Bunker Series

Alien Survivals

Lost vs. Damned

Slashers

Slasher

For one last time, players can try their luck on the Lucky Wheel (The Diamond Casino & Resort) and get a chance to get Karin Everon for free if they haven’t already.

With no Sasquatch outfit to get in 2023, players can still enjoy the final Halloween week in Los Santos with the bonuses mentioned above.

