Final chance to collect GTA Online Halloween 2023 special bonuses in the latest update

The GTA Online Halloween 2023 event is about to end this week, and players can still earn exclusive rewards and bonuses while hustling in Los Santos. Whether one wants rare items to collect or simply more ways to make money, there’s something for everyone in the latest weekly update by Rockstar Games.

That said, players must hurry because, as mentioned, the limited-time special event is about to end very soon.

The next GTA Online weekly update is scheduled for 3 am PT, November 2, 2023.

GTA Online Halloween 2023 bonuses are still available, but not for long

As already established, the latest and final GTA Online Halloween 2023 event is ending in two days. That means players have a limited time to collect all unique and seasonal bonuses.

Here’s everything one can get after the latest weekly update:

1) Ghosts Exposed livery for Albany Brigham

These are the final few days in which players can participate in the brand new GTA Online Ghosts Exposed event and unlock rare livery for the Albany Brigham vehicle. They just need to take photographs of 10 different ghosts looming in the state of San Andreas.

2) Halloween Parachute Bag and White Vintage Skull Mask

Gamers can unlock both the Halloween Parachute Bag and the White Vintage Skull Mask by simply logging in to the Grand Theft Auto 5’s online mode within the next two days.

3) Trick or Treat Collectibles

One can get Tricks or Treats by collecting Jack O’ Lanterns in the game. Collecting 10 pumpkins in a day will give the Horror Pumpkin Mask and $50,000, whereas collecting all 200 in one day will reward the Pumpkin Tea and another $50,000.

While Rockstar didn’t mention if these collectibles will be removed this coming Thursday, one shouldn’t waste any single opportunity to claim Halloween-special rewards.

4) Boosted Payout

Grand Theft Auto Online players can earn extra money on the following game modes till 3 am PT, November 2, 2023:

Business Battles

Freemode Events

Freemode Challenges

Bodyguard Jobs

Associate Jobs

Players can also earn extra cash by participating in the Halloween-special game modes like Alien Survivals, Slashers, and Lost vs. Damned. The UFOs sightseeing event is also available but only till 7 am UTC, November 1, 2023.