Fan-made video shows how GTA 6 should look via GTA 5 ultra-realistic mod

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games in recent times, and fans are ecstatic about it. So much so that some attempted to leak game footage and smuggle codes into the illegal market. Additionally, Rockstar Games is constantly dealing with high expectations from the player base.

While it is expected to be released around 2025, some fans have created their own Grand Theft Auto 6 lookalike with mods. INTER, a YouTuber, posted several videos on their channel conceptualizing the graphics for the upcoming game.

Although these videos differ from what we saw in the leaks, Rockstar has the potential to improve the upcoming game significantly.

YouTuber recreates GTA 6 lookalike graphics with mods in Grand Theft Auto 5

On December 28, 2022, YouTuber INTER posted a video titled "GTA 6 Graphics - POV 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class" demonstrating how the upcoming game should look in their perception. Based on the description, they used a ReShade preset, Lively World Expansion mod, Real-Life Traffic Mod, NaturalVision Evolved, and QuantV mod in their game.

While these mods are widely available and can be used by anyone, readers should keep in mind that the YouTuber used a high-end PC with an Intel Core i9-13900K processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics driver, and 64GB RAM.

With such specifications, they were able to achieve 4K 60 FPS gameplay even after installing heavy mods.

A screenshot from the video showing the Del Perro Freeway (Image via YouTube/INTER)

The user is seen driving a 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class in first-person mode. The car's interior is stunning, with an all-digital odometer and a large navigation screen beside the steering wheel. While Rockstar Games is unlikely to incorporate any real-life vehicles bearing their logo into GTA games, the modded gameplay footage depicted several such vehicles.

They began on Rockford Drive and traveled throughout the city, showcasing various streets and landmarks. The weather was set to cloudy, and no sun could be seen throughout the video; however, players can still see diffused shadows under cars and in other darker areas.

Rockstar Games recently introduced ray-traced reflections for GTA 5, which render real-time reflections on glossy surfaces for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. While the feature is yet to be released for PC, the YouTuber was able to create some stunning reflections using GTA 5 mods.

In a separate video titled "GTA 5: Graphics like a MOVIE?! POV Motorbike Realistic Gameplay," they demonstrated the mods' capabilities in night mode.

While a stormy night in the game is extremely rare, the YouTuber managed to pull one off with the mods.

Franklin Clinton can be seen in the video hanging out with Lamar, Dr. Dre, and several other NPCs. He then gets on a motorcycle and rides around the city in the rain. While the light reflections from the puddles are amazing, readers can also notice the blurred ones from the visor of the motorbike.

The mods give the game a more realistic feel, bringing the fictional city of Los Santos to life. Although GTA 6 is unlikely to be set there, fans are eager to see how the developers will incorporate Vice City into the HD Universe.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

