5 fastest sports cars in GTA Online (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

The fastest sports cars in GTA Online are also the ones players desire the most. In fact, cars belonging to the Sports category are among the most popularly bought vehicles in the game. This is because they're usually more affordable than super cars, and there are a large number of them worth collecting. Some sports cars have also been around for ages, making them almost essential vehicles that every player would buy before newer and better cars made them obsolete.

GTA Online has received a few major updates recently, such as San Andreas Mercenaries, The Chop Shop, and The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. These DLCs added new vehicles and removed some others, so there have been a lot of changes to the game.

With that in mind, here's an updated list of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online as of March 2024.

5 fastest sports cars in GTA Online, ranked according to top speed

5) Invetero Coquette D10

Top Speed: 130 mph

130 mph Price: $1,510,000

The Coquette D10, which is based on the Chevrolet Corvette C8, is one of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online in terms of sheer speed. It's a beautiful car with an aggressive, aerodynamic, and sporty look, which makes it quite irresistible. Besides, it's a Corvette, and what car collector doesn't want one in their collection?

The car does fall short in handling, as it's not fast around the corners like some other vehicles on this list. It also has a tendency to slide and spin out, but that's something an experienced driver can manage.

4) Lampadati Corsita

Top Speed: 131.3 mph

131.3 mph Price: $1,795,000

The Corsita in GTA Online is primarily inspired by the Maserati MC20, although it uses certain design elements from the Lotus Evija. Maserati cars aren't all that common in the game, so car collectors would definitely want to have this one in one of their garages. The Corsita is also a relatively new car, added to the game in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises update.

In terms of performance, it has extremely responsive steering with decent acceleration, and this is what makes it one of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online. However, its handling, in conjunction with the compact size and the RWD setup, makes it a bit twitchy, and the tail end has a tendency to spin out.

3) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Top Speed: 132 mph

132 mph Price: $2,380,000

The Stinger TT is the newest car on this list, as it was introduced to the game with the San Andreas Mercenaries update in 2023. Rockstar removed several vehicles from GTA Online with this update, but they also added some decent cars, including the Stinger TT. This car is based on the Ferrari Roma and has a modern, almost futuristic appearance.

When modified with HSW performance upgrades, its top speed jumps to 168.5 mph, making it among the fastest sports cars in GTA Online on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions of the game. This is also the most expensive car on this list, costing over $2 million.

2) Grotti Itali RSX

Top Speed: 135.3 mph

135.3 mph Price: $2,598,750 - $3,465,000

The Itali RSX, based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, has always been among the fastest sports cars in GTA Online. It has a sporty design and there are several customization options to enhance its looks even further. In terms of performance, it narrowly misses out on being the fastest sports car in GTA Online.

Whether in terms of lap times or top speed, it falls short of the next entry on this list, but it's still one of the fastest Ferrari-based cars in GTA Online. A major flaw in the Itali RSX is its instability, as it can spin out when you drive over even the tiniest imperfection on the road. Other than that, the driving generally feels quite satisfactory.

1) Ocelot Pariah

Top Speed: 136 mph

136 mph Price: $1,420,000

The Pariah has always been the fastest sports car without any boost or unique modifications. The design is a mix of the Aston Martin V12 Zagato and the Ferrari 812 Superfast, although it may look a bit bland compared to the rest on this list. It also doesn't have as many decent customization options as the newer cars.

However, it makes up for all of these with its incredible performance. Apart from the top speed, the car also has decent acceleration and superior handling to boot. All this helps the Ocelot Pariah easily top the list of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid.

