Top 5 Ferrari-based cars in GTA Online in 2024, ranked according to their lap times

Cars in GTA Online are based on popular real-life models, with several in-game brands representing real-world manufacturers. Ferrari is undoubtedly one of the most popular sports car manufacturers in the world, and GTA Online features many cars based on the brand. Most of these are made by Grotti, a fictional Italian manufacturer, and they're among the fastest cars in the game.

With that in mind, here's a list of the fastest Ferrari-based cars in GTA Online, ranked according to their lap times recorded by popular GTA YouTuber Broughy1322, who also tests the speed of every in-game vehicle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

5 Ferrari-based cars in GTA Online with the fastest lap times

5) Grotti Visione

Lap time — 1:01.062

The design of the Grotti Visione is based on several real-life cars, with the main inspiration being the Ferrari Xezri Concept. Other Ferrari cars that inspired the design include the 458 and the LaFerrari. The Visione can reach a top speed of 125.25 mph, and it has decent acceleration as well.

Players can buy this vehicle for $2,250,000, making it the third most expensive car on this list. The sleek curves of the Visione and its hypercar-inspired design are what make it so appealing in GTA Online.

4) Grotti Itali RSX

Lap time — 1:00.928

The Itali RSX is an iconic car in GTA Online that's heavily influenced by the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. With a top speed of 135.30 mph, it's incredibly fast, but it's also quite unwieldy at high speeds. The Itali RSX has a functional aerodynamic wing that automatically activates when accelerating at moderate to high speeds.

This vehicle costs $3,465,000 but comes with a Trade Price of $2,598,750. The base price makes it the most expensive car on this list. The Itali RSX features aggressive but sporty looks, and it's also one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online.

3) Ocelot Pariah

Lap time — 1:00.828

The Pariah is a mix of a Ferrari and an Aston Martin, which is probably why it's an Ocelot vehicle and not from Grotti. The blends the Aston Martin V12 Zagato and the Ferrari 812 Superfast. Boasting a top speed of 136 mph, this is the fastest car in GTA Online without Rocket Boosters and HSW upgrades. The Pariah is slightly wieldier than the Itali RSX, making it more effective around corners.

It's also the cheapest car on this list, with a price tag of $1,420,000. The only downside of the Pariah is that it might be a bit underwhelming in terms of looks. The mix between Aston Martin and Ferrari doesn't do it any favors as it fails to capture the best of both worlds.

2) Grotti Itali GTO

Lap time — 0:59.727

Unlike the Pariah, the Itali GTO seems to be solely based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast, although the headlights look a little different. The vehicle can reach a top speed of 127.75 mph. In terms of performance, the Itali GTO is a direct competitor to the Pariah and gains an edge over it due to its superior handling despite being much slower.

The vehicle isn't that expensive, although it's priced higher than the Pariah, at $1,965,000. When it comes to the design, the Itali GTO looks like an improved version of the Pariah, and the long front end looks better.

1) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Lap time — 0:57.775

The Turismo Omaggio in GTA Online is one of the newest cars in the game, as it was added alongside The Chop DLC. It looks almost identical to the Ferrari F8 Tributo but has some minor visual enhancements that make it look more aggressive and modern. Surprisingly, this is the slowest car on the list, with a top speed of just 122.5 mph.

However, its excellent handling and maneuverability make it tackle corners with ease. Also, as long as the track isn't completely straight, the Omaggio will easily come out on top. This car proves that speed isn't everything in the game, as good handling matters more. Players can get the Omaggio for $2,845,000.

Check out these other GTA Online guides:

Free Ocelot Virtue || Banshee 900R facts || Best drift cars || Fastest car || Best armored vehicles || Returning cars this week || Current Showroom cars

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.