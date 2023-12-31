Why GTA Online players should get Grotti Turismo Omaggio in 2024

It’s 2024, and GTA Online is still going strong, with brand-new vehicles added to the game at the end of 2023. One vehicle that has become quite popular among fans is the Grotti Turismo Omaggio. The two-seater supercar debuted in Los Santos on December 12, 2023, as part of the Chop Shop update. However, it might get overlooked due to the introduction of many new vehicles via the DLC.

Let’s quickly learn why GTA Online players should get it in 2024 if they haven’t already.

Grotti Turismo Omaggio in GTA Online: A beast on streets?

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio is the only supercar released with the GTA Online Chop Shop update in 2023. It is seemingly the quickest among the new DLC cars so far, as it possesses impressive acceleration. Despite the vehicle's low speed of around 121 mph, its acceleration is what helps it cruise around the streets of Los Santos quickly. Moreover, its traction is in a class of its own.

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio also keeps a great handling line without oversteering or understeering while taking corners, making it reliable for quickly moving in the city.

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio's incredible handling, combined with its minimal loss of grip on off-road terrain and high downforce, make it one of the best cars in GTA Online for getaway missions or day-to-day hustle. This also makes it the perfect choice for beginners who want an easy-to-handle fast car.

Despite the vehicle’s average speed, even after fully upgrading it, its overall performance makes it worthwhile for races involving plenty of corners.

Per the in-game lore, the Grotti Turismo Omaggio is powered by a V8 engine. This is how the Legendary Motorsport website describes the vehicle:

“In a world where it often feels like the best you can hope for is an all-electric fap to some hybrid porn, Grotti's stunning farewell tribute to the mighty V8 is the booty call of your hot, heavy dreams. So sit back and strap in for one last breath of pure gasoline as you autograph the O-Zone for the final time.”

All of this makes the Grotti Turismo Omaggio an absolute buy in the game in 2024. The vehicle is available on the Legendary Motorsport website for $2,845,000.

With the GTA 6 story length expected to be on par with the current game, fans can expect to see the Grotti Turismo Omaggio return in the next title.

