5 fastest ways to make money in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is a highly competitive game where the ultimate objective of each task is to make money. While it already boasts multiple ploys to do this, the San Andreas Mercenaries update, released on June 13, 2023, introduced a few more. Now, players have exciting new options to generate a sizeable income which has freshened up the game's experience to some extent.

However, a few methods fill up the in-game bank account faster than usual. Here are the five fastest ways to make money in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Project Overthrow missions and four more fast ways to make money in GTA Online after San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Hangar business

The Hangar business was renewed after the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update was released. While players earlier had to strictly use aircraft for resupplying and selling missions, Rockstar Games has now introduced new mission types in those categories which utilize land-based vehicles.

The Hangar business has added four new resupplying and three selling missions. Furthermore, players can locate Rooster McCraw in their Hangars and pay him $25,000 to source cargo instead of completing resupply missions themselves. This makes the entire process much faster than before, helping players earn between $4,470,000 and $5,070,000 overall.

2) Project Overthrow missions

Project Overthrow missions are the main campaign quests of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. There are a total of six Project Overthrow missions in GTA Online which can be accessed after installing the Operations Terminal in an owned Mammoth Avenger.

All of them are quite fun to play, involve interesting vehicles and challenging scenarios, but can be completed quickly. Each Project Overthrow mission pays well, awarding a bonus of $250,000 after completing them for the first time. Therefore, players can potentially generate well over $300,000 within an hour or two on their first attempt.

3) LSA Operations

The LSA Operations is a series of Freemode missions in the game. These can be accessed from the new Mammoth Avenger Operations Terminal, which players can install for $1,450,000. Here are the names of all LSA Operations missions:

Direct Action

Surgical Strike

Whistleblower

Completing these missions can pay between $45,000 to $70,000. Each puts players in an engaging scenario and presents a unique challenge. It shouldn't take more than an hour to go through all of them. Hence, a decent amount of money can be made through LSA Operations.

4) Acid Lab

The GTA Online Acid Lab business is simple to run and quite profitable. To acquire it, players can either complete the six First Dose missions or buy the MTL Brickade 6x6 from Warstock Cache and Carry. Raw material for this business can be sourced by completing resupply missions or buying them for up to $60,000.

Upon selling a complete batch of *cid, players can make around $300,000. This process can be hastened by activating a Speed Boost inside the Brickade 6x6, available once every 24 hours. After the San Andreas Mercenaries update, players earn a five percent bonus by naming their product via the Interaction Menu.

5) Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist has been one of the best and fastest ways to make money in the game for a while. Players can accrue over a million dollars from this heist which can be completed within an hour and a half. Its setup missions usually take around half an hour to 45 minutes, while the finale lasts up to 15 minutes.

If players complete the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist finale within 15 minutes without failing any hacks and completely filling their loot bag, an Elite Challenge bonus gets rewarded.

