Final chance for GTA Online players to get the Annis 300R car in The Last Dose update

The Annis 300R was recently added back to GTA Online with the latest Last Dose weekly update, giving players another chance to grab this 2-seater fastback sports car. However, in just a couple of days, on March 13, 2023, the limited-time drip-feed vehicle will be discontinued once again. Interested buyers can visit the Legendary Motorsport in-game website and buy this Nissan Z-inspired sports car for a price of $2,075,000.

The Annis 300R car is once again available in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, but not for long

Rockstar Games first released the Annis 300R with the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update on December 13, 2022. However, due to being a limited-time vehicle, it was later removed from the game on December 28, 2022. This led to backlash from the community, compelling the developers to add the car back for a couple of days only on April 6, 2023.

You can now buy it by April 13, 2023, after which it will be removed for an unknown duration of time.

How well does the Annis 300R perform in GTA Online?

The GTA Online Annis 300R runs on a twin-cam straight-4 engine with a 6-speed transmission in an RWD layout. According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the sports car can reach a maximum top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) on a full performance upgrade. Thanks to its decent acceleration, it holds an average lap time of 1:03.881 and offers a solid driving experience to both beginners as well veterans.

Due to being an Imani-tech vehicle, the Annis 300R can be equipped with extra Armor plating, making it a force to be reckoned with. Below is a list of how much damage the vehicle can endure with 100% armor equipped:

Homing Missiles – 12

RPGs/Grenades – 4

Explosive Rounds from Heavy Sniper Mk II – 10

Tank Cannon – 2

Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM Flak – 1

However, note that the resistance gets reduced by half if you are not in the vehicle during the moment of impact. You can also install a Missile Lock-On Jammer for extra defensive ability.

While it may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, it is still a decent enough ride if you are not looking for top-class vehicles. With the Karin Boor waiting to be released next, it is best to collect Annis 300R while it’s still available.

