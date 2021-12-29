5 fastest Pegassi vehicles in GTA Online

The Pegassi brand offers some of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, which makes them a great purchase.

Players may be all too familiar with Pegassi vehicles. Many of them have defined the metagame for GTA Online. Whether it's the Toreador or Oppressor Mk II, these vehicles are very hard to deal with.

One of the main reasons is how fast they can go. Other players can barely counteract before they get hit by missiles.

Regardless, most Pegassi vehicles are known for their excellent speed. This luxury manufacturer sells them for a very high price, but it's worth the investment. GTA Online players will likely run into at least one of them in a regular lobby.

Without further ado, here are the fastest ones currently available.

Five of the fastest GTA Online vehicles under the Pegassi name

5) Toros (127.50 mph)

This luxury SUV is one of the fastest in its class. It lives up to the Pegassi brand name, thanks to its considerable engine power. Despite its rather poor traction, it's still viable in drag races. The Toros can directly compete with several different sports cars, which is rather impressive for an SUV.

4) Oppressor Mk II (127.75 mph)

The infamous Oppressor Mk II is one of the most hated vehicles in GTA Online history. Prior to the Contract DLC update, griefers could lay waste to entire lobbies. Thanks to its exceptional top speed, this vehicle can launch homing missiles without much retaliation.

However, GTA Online recently introduced the Missile Lock-On Jammer. This prevents the Oppressor from using its homing missile function. Now players have to rely on their aim, which can be tricky with such a fast vehicle. Rockstar finally nerfed the Oppressor Mk II after several years of community feedback.

3) Bati 801 / 801RR (135 mph)

Both the Bati 801 and the 801RR have the same exact top speed. It's one of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online. Thanks to its responsive handling, players can make very quick turns. However, they need to avoid crashing at all costs. The Bati 801 is a lightweight vehicle prone to heavy damage.

2) Toreador (135.25 mph)

The Pegassi Toreador is one of the very few counters to the Oppressor Mk II. It has great offensive and defensive capabilities, which is a must in the current metagame. Players will definitely find a lot of uses with the Toreador. Its excellent top speed is just the icing on the cake.

Out of all the Pegassi vehicles in GTA Online, this is one of the better investments. Players can both rule the skies and submerge themselves in the sea. It's a versatile car that can do just about anything.

1) Oppressor (140 mph)

Long before the Oppressor Mk II, there was the Oppressor. It was simply a flying bike that could go very fast. With a whopping top speed of 140 miles per hour, it's easily the fastest Pegassi vehicle in the game. The Oppressor is very good for navigating small areas, such as the subways.

