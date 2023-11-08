Five fastest ways to make money in GTA Online (November 2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online can be a harsh place for newbies as they struggle to save enough money and resources to purchase better vehicles or weapons. These aspects are very important to survive and thrive in the online multiplayer. However, it takes time to build a business in the game that can generate significant profits.

Fortunately, Rockstar Games always keeps adding new missions and tasks that are beginner-friendly and allow newcomers to start making some good money even at the earlier stages.

This article lists five of the fastest methods that anyone can use to get cash in the game without having to go to extreme lengths.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five ways to quickly make money in GTA Online

1) Participate in Bank Heists

Bank Heists are among the best ways to earn quick cash in GTA Online. While most heists require a group of three or four people, the Cayyo Perico Heist can be done solo. However, it needs an initial investment in the form of a submarine.

That said, if someone has a friend who owns a high-end apartment, they can participate in other heists as well. This can usually earn the players around $400k to $500k per hour, depending on how efficiently the mission was completed. So, it can be a good start for someone looking to make money in GTA Online.

2) The Time Trials

Time Trials are the best way to make money for players who own a decent car in GTA Online. These missions can earn anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000 per race, which is quite profitable. Players can use the GTA Online money glitches to their advantage to purchase better cars for the races.

The best thing about the Time Trial missions is that they take relatively short time. Simply start the mission, reach the starting point, and arrive at the end checkpoint. However, each of these races has varied difficulty, so picking a good car and honing your driving skills will come in handy.

3) Looting the stores

Another great way to make money in GTA Online is by looting the various stores across Los Santos. While this might not earn a lot of dollars, it is relatively easy and accessible. Most high-paying jobs in online multiplayer require an initial investment, making them practically impossible for newbies.

On the other hand, players simply need to enter these stores and point their weapons at the person behind the counter. However, beware because some of these owners can be armed and will shoot you. So, having a person waiting in a getaway vehicle is always a good decision.

4) The double/triple bonus missions

Rockstar Games offers double or triple cash and RP rewards for certain missions after each Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update. All players need to do is find these missions and complete them quickly. Since most of these tasks are often repeatable, it is a good way to grind for the money.

They can range from using a certain car for races to using a specific weapon for taking out enemies. More often than not, these missions are not too difficult, making them viable for both the veterans as well as the beginners. There are also other fun rewards accompanying the cash and RP bonuses, like skins and liveries.

5) Franklin's Payphone Hits

Players who have reached a certain level in the game and own an Agency Business in GTA Online can access the Payphone Hit missions. These are a series of tasks provided by Franklin Clinton that allow the players to not only earn some good money but also quickly raise their levels.

These assassination missions are quite straightforward and will earn the players $15,000 per kill. On top of that, they can make an additional $75,000 by following Franklin's instructions. The cash and RP rewards make the Payphone Hits one of the easiest ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Players can use these missions to grind more money in the online multiplayer while waiting for Rockstar Games to drop the GTA 6 announcement date.

Poll : Which one are you in GTA Onlinne? Beginner Veteran 0 votes