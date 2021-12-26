5 super cars in GTA Online that are really slow

Not every super car is known for their tremendous speed in GTA Online.

Super cars are meant to be fast vehicles in this game. The best ones have an average top speed of 130 miles per hour, sometimes even more. GTA Online players will definitely need to be careful not to crash into anything. Most super cars will go from zero to a hundred very quickly.

However, not every vehicle can be like the Pegassi Ignus. Some of these super cars are rather slow for their class. GTA Online players should keep that in mind if they plan on purchasing them. For reference, GTA YouTuber Broughy1322 accurately tested every single one of these vehicles.

Five of the slowest super cars in GTA Online

5) Vapid Bullet (118.75 mph)

This used to be one of the fastest super cars in GTA San Andreas. Unfortunately, it does not fare very well in GTA Online. Bullets are simply outclassed by most super cars, especially in terms of speed.

GTA Online players are unlikely to even consider this vehicle, despite the low price of $155,000. There are much better choices on the current market.

4) Pegassi Infernus (117.75 mph)

What used to be one of the fastest super cars in GTA history is now one of the slowest. Nonetheless, the Pegassi Infernus holds nostalgic value to older players. It also has a recognizable design, taking inspiration from Italian super cars.

The Infernus lacks any potential resistance to crashes, which makes it a poor choice in street races. GTA Online players are better off displaying it in their garage, or even going out for a scenic drive.

3) Karin Sultan RS (117.25 mph)

The Sultan RS was a great vehicle in GTA 4, but it also improved in GTA Online. While it's one of the slower vehicles in its class, the Sultan RS has great acceleration and braking power.

Sheer versatility is what makes this super car useful. It can handle various types of terrain in GTA Online, whether it's on or off the road.

2) Coil Cyclone (116.25 mph)

This won't be the only time a Coil vehicle makes it to this list. GTA Online players will be disappointed by the very low traction. True to its name, the Cyclone will spin out of control very often. This makes it very hard to use for novice drivers.

To be fair, it does have some of the highest acceleration in GTA Online. However, there is a learning curve that will take a while to get used to.

1) Coil Voltic (106 mph)

Despite responsive acceleration, this electric vehicle is let down by its poor top speed. Even a fully upgraded Voltic isn't going to win races that often. 106 miles per hour is shockingly low for a super car. What also doesn't help is its low durability, which makes it prone to damage.

The main strength is that it can quickly reverse itself. It goes nearly as fast backwards as it does forwards. However, it requires straight roads to make good use of this ability.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul