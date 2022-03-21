Five ways in which Rockstar could have made GTA 5 better on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

While no GTA 5 fan can argue that the new Expanded & Enhanced Edition of the game doesn't look great, there are other issues that fans all over the world cannot avoid talking about, mainly the fact that the game was more enhanced than it was expanded.

While there were definitely plenty of impressive graphical enhancements for the next-gen consoles, it was also noted that not much new content was actually added, excluding Hao's Special Works.

This article will discuss five ways in which Rockstar could have made GTA 5 better for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

There are still countless improvements to be made to GTA 5 next-gen

5) Enabled next-gen crossplay

No news about crossplay being possible yet (Image via Sportskeeda)

It has been discussed how currently there is no way for GTA Online players to play with one another from PS4 to PS5. While there has been no news as to whether this is even possible across intergenerational machines, many fans hope that Rockstar will eventually find a way.

This could be an amazing feature, allowing those who cannot afford a next-gen console yet to still be able to play with or against their friends online, just without the updated graphics. However, as of now, nobody knows how this would work.

4) Added more music

Players were expecting at least a few new tracks (Image via GTA 5 Mods)

When The Contract DLC was introduced, it brought along new music and even new radio channels for the game. However, this was completely expected due to the music industry nature of the new Agency and the fact that Dr. Dre as well as other celebrities made cameo appearances.

Many gamers assumed that they would receive at least a few new songs when GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced was released, with a few hopeful fans even expecting extra stations. However, this did not happen and is one of the reasons the new edition has been a bit of a let-down.

3) Added more weapons

A few new weapons would have been great (Image via GTA 5 Modding)

It almost goes without saying that GTA fans always want more weapons, to the point where modders playing the game are able to add entirely new arsenals to use against enemies.

The GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced hopefuls must have expected there to be even one new handgun and machine gun added to the game. But once again, they were disappointed. In all honesty, even the most recent additions of the stun gun and EMP launcher were fairly underwhelming.

2) Added more interiors

More interiors should have come with the new graphics (Image via GTA 5 Mods)

With every intricate graphical upgrade made to the game to suit their new 4K resolution, gamers expected this to be shown off better with the addition of more interiors in the game. For some reason, however, Rockstar did not open any more doors to the city than they had around nine years ago in 2013.

Many in the community found this disappointing. Along with the news that there were no new mission adaptations, this only fueled the idea that Rockstar would probably not add any more interiors either.

1) Added more to Story Mode

No new mission or expansions have been added (Image via Rockstar Games)

When fans in the community heard about the GTA Expanded & Enhanced edition, they were clearly ecstatic. Many wondered how Rockstar could expand and enhance an already spectacular game, most of them thinking about expansions on the map and lots of additional mission content.

Unfortunately, Rockstar should never have used the term "Expanded" as nothing in the game has really been expanded upon. While this certainly does not take away from how beautifully enhanced the graphics modes and gameplay experience are on next-gen consoles, it has still left many GTA fans unhappy.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

