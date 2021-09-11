Freecrawler in GTA Online: All you need to know

Cars in GTA Online have gotten better with each update. Rockstar goes above and beyond to ensure all new vehicles they add with these updates leave players appreciating the sheer thought and detail that has gone into developing a car and the compatible upgrades for it.

Among all types of cars in GTA Online, the ones capable off-the-road have caught the eye of players. Earlier, if a player wanted to go off-roading, the selection of vehicles to choose from was reasonably limited, but with the After Hours DLC, Rockstar gave players the mighty and capable Freecrawler.

This article explores all things players must know about the Canis Freecrawler available as part of the After Hours update in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Canis Freecrawler details

Canis Freecrawler in GTA Online (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The Freecrawler is the first off-road vehicle designed to bring all the joy of armored warfare to the modern suburban family. It's got four-wheel drive, heavy suspension and bodywork modelled directly from a cinder block: since you don't accept limitations. It's also got padded seats and power-operated doors: because you're fundamentally weak and afraid. Now get onboard.

First introduced with the After Hours DLC in July 2018, the Canis Freecrawler was a welcome addition. A few off-road capable vehicles available earlier were the BF Injection, Maibatsu Sanchez, and the Canis Mesa hard-top, but the Canis Freecrawler came as a breath of fresh air for off-roading enthusiasts.

Available at Legendary Motorsport for an asking price of GTA$597,000, players get a highly customizable vehicle that very well lives up to the off-roading vehicle image. This car can seat four people comfortably and pass through arduous off-road sections without running out of steam thanks to the All-Wheel Drive system.

This car accepts all forms of cosmetic and performance-centric upgrades, and this makes it hugely desirable for a large number of players because everyone wants to stand out in a crowd of thousands of players in GTA Online.

GTA Online offers a host of off-roading vehicles to choose from (Image via Reddit, u/spyk32)

Although not at par with the mammoth HVY Insurgent's performance, the Freecrawler does pack a decent punch. While going fast isn't what the Freecrawler was designed to do, this vehicle promises to take players through the most challenging terrains, and it is good at it. The insane amount of torque on offer ensures the Freecrawler can negotiate the steepest of uphill climbs. The car performs well in places where roads are non-existent, but it is devoid of any form of water-wading capabilities. While a snorkel is available in two variants for this vehicle at Los Santos Customs, it only works as a cosmetic addition rather than a functional and valuable feature.

Here are some quick specifications on the Canis Freecrawler:

Top Speed: 110.70 mph

110.70 mph Drivetrain: All Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive No. of gears: 4

4 Lap Time: 01:12.273

01:12.273 Dealer: Legendary Motorsport

The Canis Freecrawler is a great vehicle that is insanely capable off-the-road and is among the best off-roading vehicles available in GTA Online today.

