Full list of all car discounts in GTA Online this week (November 5)

GTA Online received an update yesterday that included a number of new rewards and discounts. Several cars are being offered at discounted rates this week. As a result, now is the best time for players to purchase vehicles in the game.

This article contains a list of all the discounted cars available, as well as a brief overview of each one.

GTA Online: List of all cars available at a 40% discount this week

Although there are a few aircrafts that are also being offered at discounted prices, this article only considers cars. There are four cars that are being sold at a 40% discount in GTA Online right now:

Armored Kuruma ($418,950 - $315,000)

The perfect getaway vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players can buy the Armored Kuruma for as low as $315k this week in the game. This is a much-coveted vehicle, especially for beginners, as it makes several missions seem too easy.

As a fully bulletproof vehicle with a performance comparable to that of a sports car, the armored Kuruma is the best purchase a player can make in GTA Online.

Karin Technical ($758,100 - $570,000)

The gunner is quite vulnerable (Image via Rockstar Games)

In military terminology, a technical is a light armed vehicle which is usually a modified civilian pick-up truck. The Karin Technical is exactly what its name implies, as it is the armed version of the Karin Rebel in GTA Online.

Although such a vehicle would be quite useful in any military-themed video game, it is not very useful in GTA Online. This is because the game already offers several vehicles (mostly futuristic) which are much more advanced. Hence, players should only buy this if they wish to expand their in-game car collection.

Insurgent ($538,650 - $405,000)

A sleek-looking armored SUV (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although less effective than its turreted version, the regular Insurgent can still be quite a useful vehicle in GTA Online. While it wouldn't be considered a necessary purchase under normal conditions, the car is definitely worth considering at the discounted price.

Insurgent Pick-Up ($1,077,300 - $810,000)

Two players are needed to drive and fire at the same time (Image via Rockstar Games)

For players who wish to have an armored and turreted pick-up truck in GTA Online, this is definitely the car to purchase. Frequently regarded as the best armored vehicle in the game, the Insurgent Pick-Up is an armed pick-up truck variant of the regular Insurgent.

Players are generally recommended to buy the Nightshark because of the high price of the Insurgent Pick-Up. However, this is a better choice for less than GTA$1 million as its turret is far more powerful. The only issue is that two players are required to drive and fire at the same time.

