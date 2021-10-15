Full list of all discounted cars in GTA Online after the October 14 weekly update

One of the ways in which GTA Online separates itself from the herd is by constantly being on a content roll.

If it is not a new update, it is a new car. If it is not a new car, it is a piece of exciting news from Rockstar. In one way or another, GTA Online manages to stand out and not drown in the sea of blood-seeking competitors out there.

Every week, a new car, mode, mission or race is added to GTA Online to keep fans from straying too far from the multiplayer game in the entertainment department. It is, after all, the most popular open-world, action game as of 2021.

GTA Online Weekly Update: Full list of all discounted cars

Here is a full list of all the discounted vehicles GTA Online players can keep on their radar this week.

Lampadati Casco (40% Off)

Vapid Slamtruck (30% Off)

JoBuilt Hauler Custom (30% Off)

Yosemite Rancher (30% Off)

Declasse Moonbeam (30% Off)

Albany Primo (30% Off)

Most of these vehicles are incredibly good and definitely deserve a shot. Moreover, at the prices they are tagged for, they make for exceptional deals.

The Lampadati Casco is a Lampadati classic grand tourer. It was added to GTA Online as part of the Heists update. Inspired by the Maserati 3500 GTA and the Ferrari 250 GT SWB, it is one of the coolest vehicles in GTA Online and makes for a great addition to the player's garage.

Released on January 21, 2021, the Vapid Slamtruck is an incredibly cool hauler. It was added to GTA Online as part of the much-anticipated Slamtruck week event.

The Hauler Custom is an armored semi-truck. It was added to GTA Online as part of the Gunrunning update and has been a fan-favourite ever since. While the Hauler is not as good at handling tacky corners as it is in everything else, it is arguably one of the best semi-trucks featured in GTA Online and poses a fair competition for the infamous Phantom.

The Yosemite Rancher is an off-road truck featured in GTA Online. It was added to the game as part of the Los Santos Summer Special update and is one of the most desirable vehicles in GTA Online. In terms of diversity, if not overall speed.

Declasse Moonbeam is another great vehicle in GTA Online that gives players very little, if at all, to complain about. It is essentially a four-door minivan and it was released as part of the Lowriders Update.

While the Albany Primo tends to stay away from the spotlight, it is a pretty decent vehicle that, if bought at a discount, would make for a pretty good deal in GTA Online.

