Full list of all GTA 5 gameplay cheats for PS4

GTA 5 is not only the latest entry in the Grand Theft Auto Franchise but also one of the most popular, raved-about games of all time. For such a famous game, the availability of a diverse assortment of cheat codes is merely a given.

Being one of the most rated games out there, GTA 5 is packed to the gills with all kinds of cheat codes that allow players to ease their way into the story and skip over the mundane parts of the game. From the ability to spawn vehicles to the ability to acquire weapons free of cost to the competency of flying through the game on drunk mode, cheat codes allow players to do a number of amusing things that would otherwise be impossible for even such a technologically superior game.

Cheat codes are a fun and relatively simple way to experience GTA 5. Punching in a simple code can transform the player into a walking monster or turn everything in the vicinity to shocking pink. While some cheats are only meant for a laugh, others are actually really practical and turn some of the most tricky feats in GTA 5 into a cakewalk.

Full list of PC cheats for GTA 5

Weapon cheat codes for GTA 5 on PC

While players can do a number of things in GTA 5, from blowing cop cars to robbing stores to taking a chill by the infamous Vinewood Hills, they often prefer to spend their time in the gameworld by taking up arms and leading an assault against the game's insufferable goons.

Los Santos and Los Santos County feature a number of Ammu-Nation stores, but players would much rather just plug in a quick code and have the weapon pop out of thin air.

The list below highlights some of the most useful GTA 5 weapon cheats available to players for PC.

Decrease wanted level: LAWYERUP

Invincibility: PAINKILLER

Max health and armor: TURTLE

Explosive melee punches: HOTHANDS

Explosive ammo rounds: HIGHEX

Flaming ammo rounds: INCENDIARY

Get all weapons: TOOLUP

Increase wanted level: FUGITIVE

These are some useful cheat codes that players can use to get a leg up against GTA 5's NPCs.

GTA 5 movement cheat Codes

These cheats aren't that practical so to say but they are fun to try out and can even make the game feel a lot more diverse.

Drunk mode – Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left

Fast sprint – Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

Fast swimming – Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

GTA 5 Vehicle Cheat codes

Driving is a big thing in GTA 5, just as it is in every other Grand Theft Auto game. So, naturally, the game is full of cheats that enable cars to behave in a certain way and even pop out of thin air right where the player is standing!

BMX Bike – Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

Buzzard Helicopter – BUZZOFF or Cell Phone: 1-999-289-9633

Caddy Vehicle – O, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, O, X

Comet Vehicle – R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Duster Plane – Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, O, L1, L1

Garbage Truck Vehicle – Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Maibatsu Sanches – Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

Rapid GT Vehicle – R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2

Shitzu PCJ 600 – R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

Stretch Limo Vehicle – R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, O, Right

Stunt Plane – O, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

Dodo Airplane – Dial 1-999-398-4628

Duke O’Death Car – Dial 1-999-332-84227

Kraken Sub – Dial 1-999-282-2537

Special Ability Cheat Codes for GTA 5

Another fun type of cheat code that enables the on-screen, playable character to do a number of fun things in GTA 5.

Change Gravity – Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Change Weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Give Parachute – Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

Invincibility – Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Lower Wanted Level – R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Max Health and Armour – O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Raise Wanted Level – R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Recharge Special Ability – X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

Reduce Friction – Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Skyfall – L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

Slow Motion – Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Slow-Motion Aiming – Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Super Jump – L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X

