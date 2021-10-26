Full list of all robbery locations in GTA Online

GTA Online is all about committing crimes in the game to be one of the best crimelords in the world. In GTA Online, players can do many fun activities to earn money in the game. The more money players have, the easier it is for them to get ahead in the game.

The game features a fun way to make money, and that is by robbing stores. For all the players who are bored of grinding heists and doing business missions, here is an excellent way to make some quick cash.

Robbing is a quick way of making a little cash in GTA Online, and it is pretty fun to loot a store at gunpoint. This article shows players all the locations for them to be able to rob stores in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Complete list of all robbery locations

Robbery 1) Supermarket

Location: Senora Freeway, Mount Chiliad

This shop has two registers, and players can expect to walk away with $950.

Robbery 2) Limited LTD Gasoline

Location: Grapeseed Main Street

There are two registers in the store, and players can expect to get away with their pockets $500 heavier.

Robbery 3) 24/7 Supermarket

Location: Niland Avenue, Sandy Shores

There are also two registers for this store, and the expected payout is $200.

Robbery 4) 24/7 Supermarket

Location: Senora Freeway, Grand Senora Desert

Two registers to rob with the expected loot around $600.

Robbery 5) Scoops Liquor Barn

Location: Route 68, Grand Senora Desert

Only one register in this liquor store, though it pays out for $350.

Robbery 6) 24/7 Supermarket

Location: Route 68, Harmony

There are two registers here, and the payout should be about $200.

Robbery 7) 24/7 Supermarket

Location: Barbareno Road, Chumash

There are two registers to raid here, and the payout is good, at $1100.

Robbery 8) 24/7 Supermarket

Location: Ineseno Road, Banham Canyon

Another two registers to raid here, and the take is decent as well, at $700.

Robbery 9) Robs Liquor

Location: Great Ocean Highway, Banham Canyon

The clerk is uncooperative, and players need to take matters into their own hands. The payout for this store is a measly $100, which makes it the worst place to rob in GTA Online.

Robbery 10) Limited LTD Gasoline

Location: Tongva Drive, Banham Canyon

There are two registers here, with a take of $1200, making this the best place to rob in GTA Online.

Robbery 11) 24/7 Supermarket

Location: Clinton Avenue, Downtown Vinewood

There are two registers here, and players can get around $600 from the machine.

Robbery 12) 24/7 Supermarket

Location: Palomino Freeway, Tatavian Mountains

There’s twin registers to raid here, and the take is somewhere in the area of $1050.

Robbery 13) Limited LTD Gasoline

Location: E Mirror Drive, Mirror Park

Double registers again, and the expected payout is in the neighborhood of around $880.

Robbery 14) Rob’s Liquor

Location: Prosperity Street, Morningwood

Only one register to rob here, with a payout of $600.

Robbery 15) Rob’s Liquor

Location: San Andreas Avenue, Vespucci Canals

$600 is the payout, from just one register here

Robbery 16) Limited LTD Gasoline

Location: Lindsay Circus, Little Seoul

Two registers that have a $800 payout.

Robbery 17) Rob’s Liquor

Location: El Rancho Boulevard, Murrieta Heights

A single register in this store will give you about $700.

Robbery 18) 24/7 Supermarket

Location: Elgin Ave, Strawberry

Two registers to raid in this store here, but the pay is pretty low at about $300.

Robbery 19) Limited LTD Gasoline

Location: Grove Street, Davis

Another two registers here will award players $880.

Robbery 20) Liquor Ace

Location: Algonquin Boulevard, Sandy Shores

While all other stores are available to loot in the story mode, this location can only be looted in GTA Online.

