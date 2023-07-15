Top 5 funniest mods for GTA 5 in 2023

While GTA 5's story is mostly quite serious, there isn't any shortage of humorous elements in the game. Characters like Lamar Davis and Trevor Phillips have some of the funniest moments in the title. However, once the story is over, what players do next is completely up to them. While some engage in heists and criminal businesses, others just want to have a casual and fun free-roam session.

One of the best ways to do this is with the help of mods, some of which are absolutely hilarious. That said, here is a ranked list of the five funniest mods for GTA 5 in 2023.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Super Punch and other funniest mods for GTA 5 in 2023

5) Shrek (Add-On Ped)

This Shrek mod for GTA 5 was created by jr59 and was first made available on October 19, 2016. While it is simply a character model replacement mod, watching Shrek interact with the world of Grand Theft Auto 5 is hysterical.

When the next Shrek movie is coming out might be a mystery at the moment, but the titular character's unofficial integration into Rockstar Games' 2013 title makes for a great substitute.

Those interested in using this Shrek mod must also download the Add-On Ped mod separately for it to work without any trouble.

4) Star Wars Yoda

From UFOs over Fort Zancudo and Mount Chiliad to a frozen alien in North Yankton, Grand Theft Auto 5 features several indications of extraterrestrial life. Although aliens are yet to actually debut in the series, the Star Wars Yoda mod brings the popular character and some of his abilities to the game.

Players can mess with NPCs to no end by utilizing Yoda's telekinesis powers, which can be quite hilarious. However, the funniest aspect of this mod is seeing the character driving cars and riding bikes. Since Yoda is small in stature, he glitches through any vehicle's seats and is virtually invisible when using them.

3) Super Punch

As its name suggests, the Super Punch mod gives players the ability to send anything in their path flying with just a single hit. This works not only on NPCs but also on all types of vehicles.

Super Punch is one of the best mods for those looking to wreak havoc in Los Santos and Blaine County. It also comes with a menu wherein users can have a look at the abilities and tinker with the force of their melee attacks.

Super Punch has an incredibly small download size of just 3 KB. It was created by Shenaniganizer and was first made available in May 2015.

2) Vehicle Cannon

Vehicles are an important part of GTA 5 and Online. In fact, brand-new vehicles are constantly introduced by Rockstar Games.

The Vehicle Canon mod uses vehicles as the ultimate tool for chaos. Hundreds of cars, big and small, can be thrown with serious force at any target, be it NPCs or other vehicles, at the click of a button. No matter how the mod is used, it makes for some really funny moments in the game.

The Vehicle Canon mod can also be toggled on and off by pressing F11 on the keyboard, allowing fans to play the game normally whenever they want without having to uninstall it.

1) 30 Bodyguards

By installing the 30 Bodyguards mod, players can spawn 30 NPC bodyguards for themselves in GTA 5's story mode. These bodyguards will follow the protagonist wherever he goes on foot.

Whenever players attack someone, all NPC bodyguards attack the target instantly, creating a lot of chaos. This can result in some interesting scenarios in story mode missions.

For this reason, 30 Bodyguards is one of the funniest and most unique mods available for GTA Online in 2023.

