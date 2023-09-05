Get a free Declasse Lifeguard car via this GTA Online trick (PC/PS5/PS4/Xbox)

GTA Online’s latest weekly update allows players to grab select vehicles at amazing discounts, including the Declasse Lifeguard. Interested buyers can enjoy a 40% price cut on the vehicle till September 7, 2023; however, there’s a trick with the help of which they can get it for free. That being said, this article shares a method to get an infinite number of emergency vehicles whenever they want.

The Declasse Lifeguard is a 4-door emergency inspired by real-life California Lifeguard vehicles.

GTA Online players can get a Declasse Lifeguard car for free using this simple trick

As guided in the above useful video, the Declasse Lifeguard can be claimed without spending any money on it. It is a seed vehicle that can spawn other similar ones if available in a lobby. While this trick is different from other GTA Online money glitches, it still works in 2023 for all players, regardless of their platforms.

Here’s what one can do to get the emergency vehicle for free in Los Santos:

Invite a friend who already owns a Declasse Lifeguard vehicle. Visit Del Perro Beach with the friend’s Lifeguard at the exact spot shared in the video. This will respawn other Declasse Lifeguards at the location, allowing players to enter them and store them in their personal garages or GTA Online Auto Shops. Once they own a Lifeguard, they can repeat the process and get more Lifeguards whenever they want.

What else should players know about Declasse Lifeguard in 2023?

The Declasse Lifeguard is one of the many removed vehicles from GTA Online by Rockstar Games last June as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is essentially a Granger’s modified variant, sharing the same base model, with the following additions and changes:

No front license plate

A rear license plate directly attached to the bumper (rear)

No "3500 LX" badge on the usual lower right corner (rear)

Additional marking on the same rear corner

Numerous pieces of equipment on the roof, including two rescue cans, an antenna, and a surfboard on tall roof racks

A Traffic Adviser on the front roof rack

Light Smoke window tint

Yellow-colored body with various markings

Red-colored LIFEGUARD markings around the body

Los Santos Fire Department marking on the compartment door (rear)

According to the game’s lore, the emergency service division, The Los Santos Lifeguard, uses the vehicle to patrol the coastline of Los Santos. According to Broughy1322, the emergency vehicle can reach a top speed of 95.25 mph (153.29 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:24.217.

Due to the popularity of the Lifeguard, Rockstar could include it in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

Poll : Are you planning to use this GTA Online trick? Yes No 0 votes