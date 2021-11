GTA 3: Full list of cheats for PC, Playstation and Xbox

GTA 3 was one of the most popular open-world games back in the day, and as the first truly 3D entry to the franchise, offered GTA 3 fans a lot to rave about.

Die-hard fans will remember scribbling away GTA 3's cheat codes on a piece of paper and keeping the list beside them while exploring Liberty City. As GTA 3 Definitive Edition is all about taking a trip back to the land of crime-infested scenes and adrenaline-shooting adventures, here's a list of all the cheats that players can deploy when playing GTA 3 Definitive Edition in 2021.

GTA 3 cheat sheet:

List of all GTA 3 Cheats for PC

All GTA 3 Weapons - GUNSGUNSGUNS

Change Costumes - ILIKEDRESSINGUP

Clear Weather - SKINCANCERFORME

Cloudy Weather - ILIKESCOTLAND

Destroy All Cars - BANGBANGBANG

Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons - WEAPONSFORALL

Pedestrians Hate You - NOBODYLIKESME

Rainy Weather - ILOVESCOTLAND

Raise Wanted Level - MOREPOLICEPLEASE

Slow Motion - BOOOOORING

Spawn Rhino Tank - GIVEUSATANK

Speed Up Time - MADWEATHER

Turn Vehicle Invisible - ANICESETOFWHEELS

Fast Motion - TIMEFLIESWHENYOU

Flying Vehicle - CHITTYCHITTYBB

Foggy Weather - PEASOUP

Full Armour - TORTOISE or TURTOISE

or Full Health - GESUNDHEIT

Improve Driving Skill - CORNERSLIKEMAD

Increased Gore - NASTYLIMBSCHEAT

Lower Wanted Level - NOPOLICEPLEASE

Money Cheat - IFIWEREARICHMAN

List of all GTA 3 Cheats for PlayStation:

All GTA 3 Weapons - R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, β†’, ↑, ←, ↓, β†’, ↑

Change Costumes - β†’, ↓, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ↑, ←, ↓, β†’

Clear Weather - L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE

Cloudy Weather - L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, SQUARE

Destroy All Cars - L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, ←

Fast Motion - TRIANGLE, ↑, β†’, ↓, SQUARE, L1, L2

Flying Vehicle - β†’, R2, Circle, R1, L2, ↓, L1, R1.

Foggy Weather - L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE

Full Armour - R2, R2, L1, L2, ←, ↓, β†’, ↑, ←, ↓, β†’, ↑

Full Health - R2, R2, L1, R1, ←, ↓, β†’, ↑, ←, ↓, β†’, ↑

Improve Driving Skill - R1, L1, R2, L1, ←, R1, R1, TRIANGLE

Increased Gore - SQUARE, L1, CIRCLE, ↓, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, β†’, L1, X

Lower Wanted Level - R2, R2, L1, R2, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

Money Cheat - R2, R2, L1, L1, ←, ↓, β†’, ↑, ←, ↓, β†’, ↑

Pedestrians Fight Each Other - ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓

Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons - R2, R1, TRIANGLE, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓

Pedestrians Hate You - ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L1, L2

Rainy Weather - L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, CIRCLE

Raise Wanted Level - R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, β†’, ←, β†’, ←

Riot Mode - ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L2, L1

Slow Motion - TRIANGLE, ↑, β†’, ↓, SQUARE, R1, R2

Spawn Rhino Tank - CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Speed Up Time - CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Turn Vehicle Invisible - L1, L1, SQUARE, R2, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE

Full list of GTA 3 cheats for Xbox:

All GTA 3 Weapons - RT, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Money ($250,000) - RT, RT, LB, LB, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Full Armour - RT, RT, LB, LT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Full Health - RT, RT, LB, RB, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Raise Wanted Level - RT, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level - RT, RT, LB, RT, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

Increased Gore - X, LB, B, DOWN, LB, RB, Y, RIGHT, LB, A

Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons - RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, UP, DOWN

Pedestrians Fight Each Other - DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, A, RB, RT, LT, LB

Pedestrians Hate You - DOWN, UP, LEFT, UP, A, RB, RT, LB, LT

Spawn Rhino Tank - B, B, B, B, B, B, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y

Change Costumes - RIGHT, DOWN, LEFT, UP, LB, LT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT

Clear Weather - LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y

Foggy Weather - LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A

Cloudy Weather - LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X

Rainy Weather - LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B

Slow Motion - Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, RB, RT

Fast Motion - Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, LB, LT

Speed Up Time - B, B, B, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y

Improve Driving Skill - RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y

Turn Vehicle Invisible - LT, LT, X, RT, Y, LB, Y

Destroy All Cars - LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LB

Flying Vehicle - RIGHT, RT, B, RB, LT, DOWN, LB, RB

Edited by Danyal Arabi